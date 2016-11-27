7 little ideas to change your bathroom a lot!

People sometimes think there isn't really a lot you can do to bathrooms to make them more exciting, but we totally disagree! There's so much more to a good bathroom than just a sink, toilet, bath and shower, as any bathroom designer will tell you. But what are those extra little details and touches that turn a standard space into an out of this world spa-like retreat? More to the point, what can you do in a short space of time, and for little money, that will transform your room? If you're coming up short on the ideas front, don't panic, as we are here to give you some simple but effective tips that anyone will be able to put into action, so read on, get inspired, then get to work!
Simple box shelves on your bathroom walls will look great, offer you bags more storage and are easy to install too. If you want to get a little more adventurous, you can even spray paint them first, to add a new accent color to the room. So simple!
One color bathrooms are fine, but if you want a quick and easy method for pimping up your space, grab some moisture resistant paint and get sloshing! One feature wall in a distinctive color will really transform a bathroom and you could get new towels to match.
For a super quick way to add a little sass and style to your bathroom, choose removable wall decals. There when you want and not when you don't, they can be applied and removed without causing any damage and make a great impression! What design would you go for?
Wallpaper hanging isn't as tough as you might think, especially now that so many patterns are available in handy paste-the-wall variations! Make sure you choose a design that comes in a bathroom-friendly paper option, then grab some paste and get creative with a wall or two.
Neon rubber duckies, an eye-catching shower curtain, vivid towels or even a cool bath mat are all great ways to add a little fun and extra style to a boring bathroom and none of them will cost the earth! You could even hang some art in there, install a magazine rack or a vase of fresh flowers. The options are limitless!
You'll most likely already have a mirror in your bathroom, but grab something new and a little more contemporary and when it's in place, you'll see what a huge difference it can make! We are huge fans of round ones that add a little design fun.
Do you love a bit of shabby-chic style? Well try some yourself! Up-cycle some old step ladders into towel rails or tatty side tables into rustic vanity units and you'll really change up the look and feel of your bathroom!
