Can a studio apartment ever truly have everything that you need and still look stylish? As you'll see from today's project, the answer is a resounding YES! Clearly curated by an immensely talented interior designer, this apartment is a shining light for all small home owners that worry about having enough storage, privacy and style, as this home, despite being one of the smallest we've seen, has all of these things and so much more. From a kitchen to die for to the most comfortable and cozy looking bedroom ever, this really is dream home territory, all contained within a tiny footprint. Let's take a look!

Home decorating: a tiny apartment that has it all!