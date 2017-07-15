Can a studio apartment ever truly have everything that you need and still look stylish? As you'll see from today's project, the answer is a resounding YES! Clearly curated by an immensely talented interior designer, this apartment is a shining light for all small home owners that worry about having enough storage, privacy and style, as this home, despite being one of the smallest we've seen, has all of these things and so much more. From a kitchen to die for to the most comfortable and cozy looking bedroom ever, this really is dream home territory, all contained within a tiny footprint. Let's take a look!
Home decorating: a tiny apartment that has it all!
How is this kitchen so spacious? By building the cabinets up to the ceiling and alternating between wood and white doors, your eyes can't quite decide if this kitchen feels fully kitted out or minimal and that's the key! A small but pretty dining table adds a little extra functionality and funky wall tiles keep the space personal and unique. Wow!
Ahhh. Now we understand the layout a little better! This is a one room apartment, but with a non-permanent room divide that breaks everything up into functional chunks. What a divide it is though! Just look at those gorgeous wooden details! Taking in the apartment like this, you really appreciate how much has been included, as the living room area seems to also include a small home office set-up too. One question remains though and that's where are the bathroom and bedroom?
Well here's the bathroom and what a great space it is! The only totally separate and private room, it's found off the entrance hallway and has been finished incredibly! In a bid to garner evermore useful inches, this looks to be a bathroom/utility area, which is perhaps why that kitchen was able to look so big and clutter-free! With no large appliances to house, it was all storage! Just look at those tiles though! Floor and ceiling coverage should look a bit much, but it actually works very well and the natural wood vanity is a lovely connection to the main living space.
We've said it before and we'll say it again; you don't need a huge living room to be able to relax and enjoy being at home! This space really proves it as the entire living room area really just comprises of a small sofa, some cushions and a fabulous rug, but what more do you need? It's the details here that count, so while every need has been accounted for, it's they stylish accents that have made it look so much more than a small and perfunctory home. The geometric shapes that we are seeing everywhere are a lot to do with it. No wonder that's such a hot trend right now!
Did you spot the bed in the living room? WOW! We might even say that again, as WOW! What a bedroom! Cordoned off behind crystal-clear glass, this bedroom feels open and fresh, but also enclosed and cozy. Big enough for two, you'd never have to worry about trying to squeeze anyone else in the bed and with wooden wall accents and art surrounding it, this really doesn't feel like a compromise or a tiny home. Everywhere feels like its own space, its own room and as a whole, makes for a really covetable home. Seriously, we'd swap a whole house for this apartment!
Just to give you a better idea of how this apartment flows, here is a fantastic 3D rendering of the finished home. We think you'll agree with us that this is better thought out and far more stylish than a lot of MUCH larger houses out there! We might go back and take another look, as there must be a way to transplant some of these ideas into our homes, right?
