The modern house you've always wanted

If modern homes really float your boat, prepare to set sail for this property, as it's an absolutely gorgeous example of how new build family houses can look phenomenal! Seriously, the architects in charge have created a dream home that even Barbie would want to live in and with fantastic extra touches, such as a contemporary pool and sunbathing terrace included, you'd never want to leave your grounds, if this was your home! Come with us now and marvel at a modern masterpiece that we know you'll love!
You can already see, just from this picture, that this home has it all! A dining area, luxury pool, terrace, a well manicured garden and beautiful stone cladding on the house itself! Natural wood has been used to amazing effect here, to keep the scheme contemporary, but warm and the overall impression is one of modern luxury that any family would love!
You can't deny for a moment that this is a good looking house, can you? Natural gray stone cladding is the perfect basis for a totally neutral palette, with a slate gray roof joining in, natural wood front door adding a little warmth and the greenery of the front garden adding some hints of richer hues. An integrated garage really is the icing on the cake too. Just when you thought this home couldn't have anymore luxury items, you see that!
We just knew this home would have been designed to have an open plan layout and what a treat to not be disappointed! The gray scheme of the exterior has been mimicked perfectly throughout this luxurious ground-floor masterpiece and we love how modern the interior design scheme is. Imagine the horror of a cutting edge home being decorated in an old fashioned way! What a waste that would have been!
Have you ever seen a home that has such a symbiotic exterior and interior design scheme in place? By sticking to white, gray and natural wood for every surface, this home feels perfectly put together from the inside to out. A natural wood kitchen looks modern and yet classic, while brushed metal accessories and appliances add a little of that cool gray, that we love so much, back in. This house really can't do any wrong!
While we always love to see a swimming pool in place, as you know a house will be filled with fun-loving residents, it's those solar panels that are really grabbing our attention here. How can any home be so gorgeous, cool and classy, but also eco-friendly? It's mind-boggling. By offsetting energy costs, not only is this a dream home to look at, it will be a reasonably-priced property to maintain too. Talk about having it all!
