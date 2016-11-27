The modern house you've always wanted

While we always love to see a swimming pool in place, as you know a house will be filled with fun-loving residents, it's those solar panels that are really grabbing our attention here. How can any home be so gorgeous, cool and classy, but also eco-friendly? It's mind-boggling. By offsetting energy costs, not only is this a dream home to look at, it will be a reasonably-priced property to maintain too. Talk about having it all!

If you love modern homes, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 ideas for small homes that will turn them stylishly modern.