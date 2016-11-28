A bathroom for each star sign

Let's face it, even if you do not really believe that the stars might somehow influence our destiny, sometimes it can be fun to try to identify the similarities between people born under the same sign of the zodiac. Especially when it comes to furnishing tastes. Many of us will already have noticed some resemblance between the homes of friends who are very different from one another, but in the same zodiac sign.
So, let's play this game together and have fun to find out what could be our ideal bathroom depending on the characteristics commonly associated with our star sign. Even if our choice does not identify itself with the advice of the stars, we can still get a glimpse of the other proposals, looking for something interesting for our own bathrooms.
Aries is a fire sign, ruled by the planet Mars, the god of war. It is usually associated with bright colors like red or orange, but what few know, is that it is also a sign marked with an attraction for neutral and metallic colors. People under the sign of Aries tend to be a bit disorganized and with a love for spaces furnished with simplicity and functionality, with spacious furniture that is easy to clean.
Taurus is an earth sign, ruled by the planet Venus. Among the signs of the zodiac, it is perhaps the most tied to domestic life. The home and family are the focus of those born in Taurus, so it is important to have a comfortable environment. Their home is their strength, and they therefore seek the finest materials such as marble, leather and ceramics.
Gemini is an air sign, ruled by the planet Mercury. People born in Gemini are lively, full of energy, and in some ways, eternal children. Their home reflects this personality, because Gemini likes to change the decor depending on their mood. For the bathroom, however, they appreciate simple and linear furniture, with lots of shelves to hold all of their items and products for body care.
As with Taurus, those born under the sign of Cancer also love the home and especially to live with his or her family. For this reason, the home of people born in Cancer is usually characterized by a classic and romantic style, with antique furniture, which is often inherited. Nostalgia and a love for family tradition come to the fore.
Leo is a fire sign ruled by the sun and those under this sign have a strong personality, are passionate and exuberant. Their homes are luxurious, and sophisticated. Those born under the sign of Leo love beautiful and expensive materials such as marble, crystal, wood and designer furniture. Their favorite room is the bathroom, which they will furnish with particular attention and glitz, and will definitely enlist the help of a professional to make it superb.
Virgo is an earth sign and its planet is Mercury. The natives of this sign generally have a fair and measured personality, which is reflected in the preference for environments with light colors, and sober and functional furniture. Since those born in Virgo are very organized and hate clutter, their ideal bathroom should be characterized by a minimalist style.
Aquarius is an air sign ruled by Uranus. The natives of Aquarius have an irreverent and quirky personality, which is reflected in the bold and futuristic design solutions. Their houses are characterized by a young and lively style, with unconventional elements.
Libra is an air sign ruled by the planet Venus, and perhaps because of it is generally the sign of artists and designers. Those born in Libra, in fact, possess a strong sense of aesthetics and a fine taste, which results in a preference for an elegant setting in which pastel colors and smooth flowing lines predominate.
Scorpio is a water sign ruled by Pluto. The natives of this sign have a reputation for being daring and appreciate the design solutions characterized by strong lines. However, their aesthetic choices can often vary, depending on the mood. In general we could say that those born in Scorpio love impressive furnishings and modern decorations, often accompanied by classic details. For this reason, their ideal bathroom is a room with a modern and essential personality, but rich in details, which can be quickly replaced, according to the inspiration of the moment.
Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter. The natives of this sign are travelers par excellence and love to gather in their home the fruits of all these trips. Their home should reflect this nomadic personality and be characterized by wide open spaces, where the light dominates. In the bathroom, in particular, they tend to create a cozy and charming atmosphere, with many ethnic influences.
Capricorn is an earth sign under the influence of Saturn. Capricorns love practical solutions and environments in classic style, although without exaggeration.
Pisces is a water sign, under the influence of Neptune, god of the sea. Pisces are therefore typically romantic dreamers, whose home is in some ways the mirror of the heart. They love bright, modern furniture solutions, with oriental influences.
This was surely a fun project to investigate, and we hope you enjoyed it just as much. If so, also take a look at the perfect bedroom for each zodiac sign!