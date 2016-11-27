7 small homes you'll want for yourself

We have 7 alternatives of small homes for you. The funny thing regarding this selection, which was guided by professional architects, is that we want them all! We really do. We are sure you will gasp at all 7 homes. We know there is a real tendency to go for smaller living, but these professionals and designers are making an art form with architecture and interior design, and let us not even get into furniture…

Today we take a look at 7 different homes around the world that will inspire you to go smaller or go home. An article for all tastes! Shall we?