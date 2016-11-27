A rustic house with a modern twist

Here at homify, we love bringing you the best in new trends and contemporary design. It is great to always see the latest styles and keep up with trends, but sometimes we also long for something a bit more traditional. That is why we also greatly enjoy taking a look at homes and projects that offer a more nostalgic feeling.
Today, therefore, we travel to Negreira, a Galician town near Santiago de Compostela, to find a building for a very special family. It is, in fact, an ancient building, isolated and situated in the countryside, which has undergone a significant recovery by the architects Ezcurra e Ouzande. Brace yourself for a tour of a magnificent rustic home that is also very modern!
Partially hidden by a beautiful lavender field and a number of trees, we find the protagonist of the day. Its architecture retains a rather traditional aesthetic, with stone facades and a gable roof, but at the same time it has been made compatible with the modern needs of its inhabitants.
Outside, despite the restructuring, the stone house retains a rather rustic look. The surrounding environment is really very impressive, made of green meadows and ample trees. The atmosphere is nostalgic and extremely natural.
As per tradition, at the time of construction, the house was not equipped with many windows, and did not open up to the outside. However, given the splendor that surrounds the building, with the restoration it was decided to open a side of the house to the garden, so all the natural light can also pass to the interior. So, then, immersed in a beautiful stone facade, there are two large glass windows.
To better enjoy the benefits of the two windows, we have to get inside the house. The natural light entering through the windows makes it the most pleasant stay, extremely scenic, and this thanks to the wonderful scenery that surrounds the house.
The reinterpretation of this environment can be considered as the synthesis of the entire project. The space's decorations, in fact, prove to be an interesting combination of modern and classic elements. In the foreground, we see the ever-popular and modern Barcelona Chair design by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and produced by Knoll, which is white, comfortable, linear, and fits perfectly with the classic round table surrounded by old wooden chairs.
Continuing to explore the interior, we run into a room where the link with the past is more evident: the dining room. The dark wood of the dining table produces a very traditional look, while the Scandinavian-style chairs add the modern aspect. Another interesting contrast can be observed between the white walls and stone features.
Finally, we go to discover one of the most successful of the project rooms, the bathroom. The first impression you get here, is that of a very pleasant and relaxing space, where the light tones mean that the elements blend with the light. A free-standing oval tub flaunts its modern design in all its beauty, right in the most scenic spot of the room. To give a touch of color once again comes nature, through a potted plant with red flowers.
