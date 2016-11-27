A rustic house with a modern twist

Here at homify, we love bringing you the best in new trends and contemporary design. It is great to always see the latest styles and keep up with trends, but sometimes we also long for something a bit more traditional. That is why we also greatly enjoy taking a look at homes and projects that offer a more nostalgic feeling.

Today, therefore, we travel to Negreira, a Galician town near Santiago de Compostela, to find a building for a very special family. It is, in fact, an ancient building, isolated and situated in the countryside, which has undergone a significant recovery by the architects Ezcurra e Ouzande. Brace yourself for a tour of a magnificent rustic home that is also very modern!