Prefab houses: 7 tips you need to know before buying yours

Prefabricated homes are on the rise, they are a great solution for those who always wanted to own their own home. They are cheaper and faster than building your own. Here at homify, we are big fans. And today we will give you seven reasons why we are such fans. We took 7 examples of prefab homes and detailed what each of them offer. Remember, with prefab homes you will never lose on quality and we will exemplify that here today. The professionals behind these homes are artists.
Without further ado, we present to you 7 tips you need to know before buying your prefab home. Shall we?
Besides the alluring fact that these homes are budget friendly, they are also fast to put together. As the name already says it, they are pre-fabricated, brought to the location, saving time and labor. Minimum construction time varies between 3 to 6 weeks when a 'normal' built would be at least 3 months.
Prefab homes are low in costs. Why you ask? Because they are usually made of wood and concrete, and the pieces, if in demand, are already made. Labor costs goes down due to the speed of putting it together and the laying of the house goes directly on to the floor.
The maintenance of the prefab homes are similar to those houses made with clay bricks, after 5 years passes, a general check up should be made. All in the greater good in maintaining the house in the best conditions. If the prefab home is made up of wood or wood elements, treatment of those panels need to be addressed, specially depending where the house is set, due to weather conditions. It is most common that the architects and people who build these homes are in the know of how to maintain the property.
Wood is the most common material when it comes to the prefab, it gives it the most natural look and it comes with a bit more maintenance as the years passes. The concrete prefab home offers different styles and in general less maintenance. Both offer a great and varied living arrangement and they both can keep warm in cold temperatures. The wood versus concrete comes down to a matter of taste.
As you can imagine, there is not really a lack of style with prefab homes. They can really come in any size, built with any material and you can custom order them. This definitely sounds like a good future for home living.
Multi-purposes, and extremely stylish, the prefab homes does not lose out to any 'normal' home. As we mentioned before, you can chose your home as you need it or customize it, so space and style will never be compromised.
Besides the maintaining of the structure and materials it is built from, another care that needs to be taken into account is a watch of the leveling of the terrain. Prefab homes are places on an even ground, the terrain is not leveled off with concrete like 'normal' houses, so a discussion with your architect before it is build is most important and the frequency in which this has to be supervised must be on your list.