See the new levels of luxury in this villa

Most of us have stayed somewhere where we think 'it couldn't get better than this'—either a hotel that has the little folded swan towels perched on the end of the bed, or a friend's house that has the most comfortable bed to sleep in. Whatever it is there is a level of luxury that we all dream about having in our daily lives, and the architects of this extravagant villa in Cairo know exactly what they are.

Built by Cairo-based architect firm THE STUDIO, this two story home is spread over 10500 ft², and features a stunning pool in the front, surrounded by manicured hedges and trees. The interior is decorated in luscious chocolate browns, dark wood, plums, creams and trimmed in gold. And there are plenty of chandeliers that light it all up. We bet by now your curiosity has been aroused, so let's take a peek inside.