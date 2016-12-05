See the new levels of luxury in this villa

Most of us have stayed somewhere where we think 'it couldn't get better than this'—either a hotel that has the little folded swan towels perched on the end of the bed, or a friend's house that has the most comfortable bed to sleep in. Whatever it is there is a level of luxury that we all dream about having in our daily lives, and the architects of this extravagant villa in Cairo know exactly what they are.
Built by Cairo-based architect firm THE STUDIO, this two story home is spread over 10500 ft², and features a stunning pool in the front, surrounded by manicured hedges and trees. The interior is decorated in luscious chocolate browns, dark wood, plums, creams and trimmed in gold. And there are plenty of chandeliers that light it all up. We bet by now your curiosity has been aroused, so let's take a peek inside.
The outside of this huge home creates a lasting impression. With the cream walls contrasted with the textured stone alcoves jutting out and the huge windows that are all illuminated by lighting installed around their edge, this house looks incredible, even intriguing and is 100% inviting.
Not only can this swimming pool be enjoyed from inside of it (while swimming), but provides a picture-perfect backdrop while inside the house. The large windows on both levels and outdoor seating area means the view of this immaculate swimming area, patio and gardens can be enjoyed from many angles, day or night.
With it's highly polished floors, marble statues, gold framing and dazzling light features (especially the silhouette design reflected from the window above), this lobby seems more like a museum than a home. The scale of this foyer leads perfectly from the grandeur of the outside to the more cozy spaces inside. What a way to enter this home!
This breath-taking staircase leading up to the bedrooms sits right next to the front door and provides one of the many 'wow' moments of this home. It's mix of pale concrete with caramel colored banisters and glass inserts celebrates the grandeur and opulence Egypt is known for.
Stepping closer to the doorway you can see the delicate golden decorations that are typical of Egyptian design. But that doesn't mean this is a traditional lobby—the rectangular pattern on the long window along with the light 'bars' that hang in the center of the room make sure this is a modern vision of that ancient Egyptian style.
This living room is all about a refined elegance—from the chocolate colored walls to the heavy curtaining, and in the brown and mint color combination of the sofas, to the elaborate chandelier. The mood of this decor is sensual, indulgent and luxurious.
Equally as dark and decadent, the dining room is mostly black, with hints of white and grays. A rectangular inlay of wooden paneling define the space for the table and chairs, and is echoes in the ceiling design. Bold curtains, incredible lighting and a large, frosted silvery/black mirror complete the room.
Adjacent to the dining room, this is another foyer space, filled with stately pieces of furniture. Again, we see marble columns—this time a smaller one that acts as a lamp stand. A deluxe day bed, a plush carpet in deep plum and a glittering chandelier sphere are the perfect items to finish off yet another sumptuous room.
Mint green, white and touches of deep dark chocolate is a refreshing combination that complements the impressive scale of this master bedroom. The high ceilings are emphasized by a white padded wall feature, light, long curtains and painted white lines covering the walls.
Once more, impressive lighting, and traditional Egyptian line designs are the stars of the show—this time in the matching, luxurious bathrooms. Both have ceilings that look like they are floating and stunning floor designs. And again, marble makes an appearance, but this time as the bench tops.
And finally: the home office. The beautiful wooden paneling, edging around the window and chevron flooring is the perfect balance to the gray and white of the walls and ceilings. Furniture with wooden edging pulls the look together, and the luscious leather chair and heavy draping curtains put the finishing touches on this spectacular room.
What a purely magnificent home!