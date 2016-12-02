A bright and stylish loft apartment

A loft apartment, contrary to popular belief, doesn’t have to be cramped, gloomy or mundane. And this home proves why. Designed by the interior architects at Fables de Murs, this loft residence comes with a mezzanine and is extremely stylish and cheerful. Decked with sleek, trendy furnishing and smart storage solutions, this apartment is a cozy and functional space for urban dwellers. Clever use of materials, colors and lighting give it the brightness and spaciousness it needs. Proper space utilization ensures that the inhabitants are never inconvenienced.
An open plan layout, bright white walls and ceiling and a sleek mezzanine give the apartment a trendy and spacious look. Bright blue couches spice up the living, while a light-hued wooden floor offers warmth. The neat white railing of the mezzanine, the soothing lights, and slightly separated kitchen hint at the creative thoughts that have gone into planning the space.
The dining arrangement is positioned right under the mezzanine, which is a combination of wood and glass. The glass not only lends a feeling of openness, but also allows light from above to pass through and reach the ground floor.
The slim staircase leading to the mezzanine is a set of floating wooden steps, which make for a lightweight and modern appearance. The gray platform at the base provides stark contrast, while the sleek metal railing ensures balance.
The bedroom or rather the sleeping area is distinctly minimal, with the bold red bedding lending life to the space. The glossy white headboard with its attached reading lights is a fashionable affair too.
The backside of the headboard has been effectively used to accommodate shelves for storing books and knickknacks. Also note the exceptionally bright white wall lit by concealed LED strips, at the foot of the bed.
Folding white doors separate the bedroom from the area with the glass floor we saw before. The latter can easily serve as a lounge or study or meditation nook. What an ingenious way to make the most of space, without hampering privacy!
A sleek and long shelf holds tons of books and a few lush potted greens to make the mezzanine feel fresh. But in no way does it hamper the influx of sunlight through the windows.
Despite its moderate dimensions, the bathroom is stylishly minimal and bold. Sleek mirrors and dark red, glossy under-sink cabinets add loads of smartness and personality here. Bright recessed lights offer a spacious feel.
A recessed rain shower on the ceiling and trendy chrome fixtures give the sleek shower nook oodles of pizzazz. Dark gray tiles on the floor contrast the white walls and ceiling nicely, and are soothing to the eye as well.
What a great little loft apartment, right? Here’s another tour to inspire you further - An ultramodern home with a stylish vibe.