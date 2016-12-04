15 modern living rooms that will inspire you to change yours

If you are thinking of hauling over your living room, then take a look at, and be inspired by this collection of 15 incredible ones. Stylistically, they are all quite different, but every one of them is luxurious, glamorous and completely indulgent (but that's what we would expect from a room dedicated to relaxation right?)

So if you've set your sights on upgrading your own cozy den, or even if the thought hadn't crossed your mind, scroll and be ready to be impressed!