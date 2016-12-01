9 ways to stay on budget while building your home

While renovating or building a home, most of us will be conscious of sticking to a budget. And more often than not there are many hidden costs that sneak up on us, or extra details we hadn't considered during the planning stages that need attention, causing the overall costs to soar through the roof.

Sometimes we may have a particular type of material in mind that we want to use. Granite for example, is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen counter tops, but it's also an expensive one, and may cost more than first expected. There are some things in the home that can't be done on the cheap—insulation is one of the things that should be the highest quality possible, as it will save on heating costs later. But for many other parts of the home, there is usually a cheaper way to get them done. Let's find out what.