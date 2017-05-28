A small house full of comfort: you can't miss!

What may seem at first to be pretty basic is actually smart design downplayed and made to look modest. You will see what we mean when we take a look through this house built by CANATELLI ARQUITETURA E DESIGN. This family home is a true modern building—solidly built, flawlessly finished and features lots of special lighting.
Every room is spacious and easy to use; every surface is durable and of the highest quality. If you are building your own home, then make sure you take a look at this one to see how it's done—it definitely gets the basics right.
The exterior really does look great from every angle—here the garden once again softens the sharp angles and corners of the building. The white slated window shutters are also a great addition, without being over elaborate or complicating the facade. Nothing but simplicity and style in this property.
The exterior is a sight for sore eyes—it's refreshingly bright, painted in a rich cream, bordered in white and surrounded by light terracotta tiles. The strong rectangular shape is softened by a curved lawn and stone garden filled with young trees.
The boundary walls are painted to match and doors are kept free of clutter or complicated curtaining, resulting in a streamlined look.
The tiles are extended down the side of the house and covered by a wooden ceiling, ideal for hanging washing out of the rain, or storing garden items. Practicality is number one on the list here, but looking good is number two: the flax bushes planted down the fence line add some striking contrast in color to the pale walls.
Once we step inside, we are in the effortlessly cool kitchen. Covered in white cupboards, some with glass doors and all with silver handles, this cooking space is sensible, functional and spacious.
A state of the art oven and range hood duo sit snugly in one corner and parts of the walls are covered in multi gray tiling to complement the white and gray color palette.
Take a step back and we see the breakfast bar standing tall. Made entirely from tough natural wood, it echoes the wood details in the rest of the kitchen—around the oven, encasing the microwave and fridge, and also installed in the rear corner.
The white theme is carried through in the traditional-style stools and the trio of hanging lampshades above the breakfast bar.
From the side angle you can see how well the proportions, colours and materials of everything all fit together. The polished white ceramic tiling finishes off the look.
The hallway is also decorated and finished in a similarly minimalist design. Smooth white walls remain plain except for the end feature where a collection of old fashioned mirrors hang in a group. A colonial style side table sits underneath, making this space classy and graceful.
Those little subtle touches of old school glamour is extended through into the toilet room. Dark decorative wallpaper lines one wall adding a bit of drama and contrast. Again, natural wood is used for the bench and another elaborate mirror hangs above the wash basin.
The secret for a cohesive look is to choose a couple of details—like the mirrors and wooden surfaces and use them repeatedly throughout the home. Try it yourself! (Or get a professional bathroom designer to help.)
And finally, a quick look at the bathroom. Just like in the kitchen, we have white cupboards, but this time with an amazing marble countertop resting above them, and flecks of gray, and silver make their way into the color theme. A textured stone wall is added to one side and lights installed behind the mirror, illuminating up the sides.
This is one thoroughly classic and modern home