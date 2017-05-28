A small house full of comfort: you can't miss!

What may seem at first to be pretty basic is actually smart design downplayed and made to look modest. You will see what we mean when we take a look through this house built by CANATELLI ARQUITETURA E DESIGN. This family home is a true modern building—solidly built, flawlessly finished and features lots of special lighting.

This is one of our reposts and most popular home within our audiences. Tell us why!

Every room is spacious and easy to use; every surface is durable and of the highest quality. If you are building your own home, then make sure you take a look at this one to see how it's done—it definitely gets the basics right.