22 outstanding examples for the entrance and the corridor

Camila Boschiero—homify
I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
After the facade, the first real impression guests get from your home is from the inside. First impressions goes a long way. And decor taste is reflected in that first step passed the door.. We took the best entrance/ hallway designs from our professionals and made this list. Shall we? 

1. A direct connection with the living area done with a curved wall.

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

2. Furniture made to fit perfectly.

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

3. Wooden staircase that leads you from the entrance to the living area.

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

4. Sliding doors to separate room from hallway.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. Entrance-hall with neutral light colors and well lit.

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

6. A long narrow corridor in neutral colors with contrasting brown tones to make your welcoming warm and homey.

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

7. A mini library, or shelves that separate rooms.

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. Entrances that looks like an art gallery make your home more interesting.

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

9. Hangers and lower cupboard create a great area for sitting down so you can take your shoes off and hang your coat. Best way to feel at home.

house#01, andrea rubini architetto andrea rubini architetto Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
andrea rubini architetto

andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

10. A classic neutral entrance with 'old' and 'modern' art, with painting and neon light, respectively.

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

11. Entrance with eclectic antique furniture, mirrors and plants.

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12. Minimalist entrance with furniture fit to perfection.

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

13. A modern entrance with a shelving unit to separate rooms.

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

14. A table to keep your keys in place.

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

15. A discreet floating furniture that makes your entrance modern.

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

16. Wood and white, classic combo.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

17. Tile floors to give it dimension to the use of neutral colors.

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

18. Corridor with intelligent lighting.

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
desink.it

desink.it
desink.it
desink.it

19. A pop of an 'outrageous color' make all the difference.

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

20. Tailored units suits a modern house to perfection.

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

21. Adding glass to your door or wall will add an eclectic texture to your home.

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

22. Modern simplistic furniture will always do the trick!

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Which one does your entrance most resemble? And which one would you change it to? 

