6 pictures of a small and modern kitchen to help you change yours

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Small modern kitchens can only be modern when they are well planned. This we have seen time and time again here at homify. Today we will be checking out Italian designers Cucine e Design and see what a fantastic job they have done with this particular kitchen. We are sure this ideabook will inspire you on adapting your kitchen to its maximum potential. Shall we? 

Photo 1. Neutral colors and textures combine to make space more interesting, but not boring!

Photo 2. A counter or bar allows you to enjoy conversations with friends while you cook.

We know you will want to see this ideabook: 10 spectacular kitchen-dinning rooms

Photo 3. The base of the built-in cabinet can be explored for lighting fixtures.

Photo 4. The kitchen has an L shape countertop maximizing the whole wall space.

An ideabook you will wanna see: 7 ideas to upgrade your kitchen on a budget

Photo 5. Tiles as backsplash and decoration is a wonderful addition to a kitchen.

Photo 6. Mixing natural and synthetic materials makes this cuisine unusual.

Here is another ideabook we are sure you will love: 25 dream kitchens to salivate over

 
What did you think of this kitchen? Modern enough?

