A contemporary countryside retreat in Pennsylvania

Situated on a wooded site of five acres in Pennsylvania’s countryside, the Dangle-Byrd house is an unusual structure inspired by farming machinery and trussed bridges. The wood, glass and steel home resembles two sharp black boxes connected by a glass and metal bridge. The interiors are very well-integrated though, and offer stunning views of the green outdoors. Both rustic and modern touches come together in this residence to make the living experience bright, stylish and earthy. The property comes with a chic lap pool as well, and stands out against verdant nature due to its unique materials. The architects at Koko Architecture + Design have done a great job indeed!
Lavish glazing coupled with metal frames and black wooden units at each end make the villa a stunner. It looks so lightweight and futuristic right? Manicured green lawns and lofty trees make for a lush setting.
The rustic stone wall jutting out from one end of the glass bridge actually houses the traditional fireplace inside. This element adds visual interest to the black and glass structure too.
The stone wall we saw before lends oodles of rustic charm and personality to this otherwise modern living room. Sleek furniture, lively potted plants add comfort and freshness, while glass allows the sun to flood the space.
Elegant shades of gray and wooden walls make this seating nook cozy and inviting. The plush couch, cubic coffee table, trendy lamp and gorgeous marble flooring are the highlights of this space.
Double height living and dining areas like this one make this modern country retreat sunny and luxurious. Double height glass windows make the interiors seem bright and airy, besides offering refreshing views of nature. The compact balcony you see here connects two functional areas in a fun way and lets you stand and gaze at the lawns too.
Lack of unnecessary interior walls helps in merging the kitchen dining and living areas seamlessly. Glass walls on either side help the home stay flooded with natural light, while warm tones of beige, wood, gray and black define the color palette.
The open kitchen is a cool mix of gray, black, white and light wooden hues. Sleek designs, smooth cabinets and a stylish breakfast counter make this space friendly and charming.
Soft shades of white and gray dominate this simple yet elegant bedroom for a relaxing ambiance. The bold black cabinet contrasts the setting, while the wooden floor provides warmth.
Set amidst passionate greenery with towering trees for privacy, the lap pool looks like an oasis of calm and freshness. A couple of recliners accompany the pool for your sunbathing needs.
After sunset, when the beautiful interior and exterior lights are switched on, the house glows like a jewel in the dark. The green lawn gets illuminated too and adds to the enchantment.
