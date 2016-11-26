A small house with lots of space!

It's not how big your house is, it's what you do with it that counts and today's project proves that beyond any shadow of a doubt! Despite not being the largest home we have ever seen, the use of space inside is inspired and has lead to a perfect four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home being created! We just know that you'll love the interior designer's use of minimalist motifs to maximize the potential of this home, so let's stop talking and start looking!
This house has a really interesting facade, as despite being compact, it packs a real punch visually! From this rear view, we can see that rooms have been added to the roof space, while the lower level looks to be fairly open plan. Keeping the entire rear wall as a window means that as much natural light as possible will flow inside and and easy connection to the garden will be maintained too. Lovely!
It's fascinating to see how the windows in the side of the house have been arranged to keep the four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level illuminated as much as possible! Funky and contemporary corner wraparound windows add an extra dimension of architectural flair and just look at how many glazing panels there are in the roof too!
We knew this house was going to be something really special on the inside, but this is amazing! An ultra contemporary fireplace is the perfect central focal point here and with an open plan layout in place, the whole space can be heated by it too. The minimalist white styling is working wonders for keeping the space as large ass possible and it doesn't appear too sterile. Now THIS is how you put a home together!
This kitchen. Wow. It's a dream, don't you agree? Airy, bright white and with an island in place, the only things adding contrast are brushed metal appliances and some countertop vases, all of which look phenomenal! Bearing in mind that this space is part of a much larger open plan room, keeping the surfaces clear is a must, otherwise the whole ground floor would look untidy and smaller.
The true test of a home's cohesive interior is how totally perfunctory spaces have been finished, so this hallway and staircase is a triumph! With built-in storage to hide away a family-sized amount of clutter and inset wall lighting to guide you up the stairs, you know that this home has left no stone unturned in terms of style and design! What a gorgeous house!
