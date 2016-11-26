The perfect bedroom style for each zodiac sign!

How accurate is astrology? That's a big question to ask, but we think we've found a fun way to test some of the theories that star signs discuss; by testing whether you love the style of bedroom that your zodiac sign says you will! Taking into account the ruling planets and assumed characteristics of each star sign, we've found a bedroom that should be perfect for every one and while we don't know if interior designers place much faith in the stars when they come up with beautiful bedroom themes, we do know that each of these spaces is gorgeous! Why not come with us now and see if you like the bedroom that your star sign says you will?