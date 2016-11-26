The perfect bedroom style for each zodiac sign!

How accurate is astrology? That's a big question to ask, but we think we've found a fun way to test some of the theories that star signs discuss; by testing whether you love the style of bedroom that your zodiac sign says you will! Taking into account the ruling planets and assumed characteristics of each star sign, we've found a bedroom that should be perfect for every one and while we don't know if interior designers place much faith in the stars when they come up with beautiful bedroom themes, we do know that each of these spaces is gorgeous! Why not come with us now and see if you like the bedroom that your star sign says you will?
Aries is a fire sign, meaning those that fall under it are considered to be brave, bold, passionate and a little tempestuous, all of which should be reflected in their bedroom designs! Bright, hot colors, such as orange and red, are ideal for an Aries bedroom, while a classic and steadfast bedstead should also be installed. Leave your shyness at the door for this design!
An earth sign, Taurus speaks of neutral, calm and reasoned design, so you won't find massively bright or bold colors here! Pale, calming shades are best, especially when coupled with a plethora of natural materials, such as wood and wool. As much natural light as possible should be drawn in as well, with minimal window dressings.
A prominent air sign, Gemini is focused on the more intellectual side of life. High-brow matters often become a point of interest for those born under this sign, meaning that structured, deliberate design choices are a must. The lightness of air should be reflected in a pale scheme, while the serious nature of their thoughts can be represented by a dark contrast. Monochrome designs are perfection!
Ruled by moon, who is the goddess of motherhood, anyone born under the sign of Cancer will be heavily influenced by family and closeness, meaning that their bedroom should be a beautiful, welcoming and safe space, filled with pictures of loved ones. Think romantic colors and floral accents!
Self-expression and opulence are important to any Leo and you can see that in this bedroom that we've chosen! Eye-catching art and gold accents will often feature strongly in a Leo bedroom, as well as rich, vibrant colors such as red or purple. If it's regal-looking and unusual, a Leo will love it!
Ig there's one thing that any Virgo loves, it's an organized, clean bedroom and we think this example is absolutely perfect! Devoid of clutter, thanks to a unique headboard/room divide, what you are left with is a bright. airy and fresh-feeling space totally geared towards sleep. You won't find many dark colors in here!
Ruled by Venus, All Libras are fueled by a need for love and harmony. being ruled by balance like this translates into a fantastically orchestrated bedroom, with opposing colors balancing each other out, while creating a romantic feeling at the same time, thanks to luxury textile additions. This black and white balancing act would be wonderful for any Libra!
With a love for deep water colors, magic and powerful design, Scorpios might have the most opulent bedroom design of all! The best color is a rich purple, with accents of deep blue and green, while intricately patterned textiles add an extra level of mysterious style. There will always be a hint of the mystical about a Scorpio bedroom!
Perhaps the most free-spirited of all the zodiac signs, a Sagittarius will always be on the lookout for new adventures, self-discovery and travel opportunities. With this in mind, their perfect bedroom will be spacious and filled with connections to nature, so this large wood-filled boudoir would be utterly ideal. What style savants Sagittarius' are!
Steadfast and dependable, anyone born under the sign of Capricorn will be driven by matters of time and reliability. Because of this, solid and timeless design is perfect for their bedroom! Look for items of furniture that will never age or become unfashionable and stick to neutral, easy to accessorize colors. We really think that this hedgerow-toned space is the right look!
Another air sign, Aquarius people naturally gravitate towards technology, innovation and contemporary design, meaning that their bedrooms will be really exciting! The color schemes, we think, should be natural and fresh, but furniture should be at the cutting edge of modern style, just like the pieces you see here! Wow!
Concerned with all things dream and spirituality-related, a Pisces' bedroom will be a cacophony of styling that encourages introspection and meditation. Mirrors and symmetry will always be included, as you see here, and perfunctory items will be kept neutral, to allow more meditative installations to grab your attention. Funky wall finishes, such as this one, are a natural choice for a Pisces.
If you have enjoyed looking at these zodiac-inspired designs, take a look at this Ideabook: Let Your Star Sign Guide You To Your Next Home.