5 amazing attic bedrooms that you'll love!

There's something magical about attic bedrooms, don't you think? They speak of whimsy, fun and even adventure, but knowing how to decorate your starlight-adjacent boudoir can be a tricky task. How can you make the most of the amazing roof beams and the funky angles at play? What style will really create the atmosphere that you want? If you have asked these questions already, then prepare to find the answer, as we have found some incredible interior designer projects that show EXACTLY what you should be doing with your loft bedroom. We've picked five of our favorites to show you today and we just know one of these will be perfect for you, so if you're ready to absorb a little attic inspiration, let's go!
Natural wood has a natural propensity to lean towards the more rustic and romantic ends of the design spectrum and we think this attic bedroom is a great example of that! By adding in some soft drapes, neutral colors and even some love-inspired wall art, this really is a romantic hideaway for the most lovesick among us!
Hello natural sunlight! With so much light pouring in, you could do basically anything with this room and it would look great, but we are in love with the shabby-chic design scheme that rules supreme here! Natural wood flooring is a great base for an antique rug and some freshly up-cycled furniture and the white roof beams make everything feel so fresh!
For all you alternative design fans out there, this heavenly little slice of bohemian charm must appeal no end! The round bed, antique rugs and exposed brick walls all lend themselves to a groovy and laid back bedroom that feels so relaxing. The washed wood of the roof looks spectacular too and really adds to the effect.
Contemporary minimalism never looked so good! This amazing all-white attic bedroom makes stripped back modernity look incredible and has sought to make the most of all the natural sunlight that enters the space! An eye-catching spiral staircase is the ultimate finishing touch too and how much would you just adore a bedroom-adjacent roof terrace? Wow!
Small yet mighty, this amazing attic bedroom can be found in Paris and shows that you don't need a huge space to have an impactful one! A mezzanine sleeping level frees up space for a sofa, while the gray-blue wall color adds a real depth to the walls. Those wall niche shelves are a great finishing touch and we can imagine looking out of the window and drinking in the sights of Paris from here, can't you?
