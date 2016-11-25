5 amazing attic bedrooms that you'll love!

Small yet mighty, this amazing attic bedroom can be found in Paris and shows that you don't need a huge space to have an impactful one! A mezzanine sleeping level frees up space for a sofa, while the gray-blue wall color adds a real depth to the walls. Those wall niche shelves are a great finishing touch and we can imagine looking out of the window and drinking in the sights of Paris from here, can't you?

