A small rental property gets some amazing decor!

We think the lighting in this home is one of the major reasons why the space works so well now, as lamps have been used to create snugly zones in the living room, while dramatic pendulums make for a more focussed dining spot. Just look at that cluster of copper gorgeousness! If nothing else, make sure you take this tip on-board, as a few lamps really could make all the difference in a rented home!

