A small rental property gets some amazing decor!

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
Do you ever wonder, as we do, what can be done with rented apartments to make them a little more homely? Well, as today's project aptly demonstrates, it's all about the furniture that's in place and perhaps a color feature wall or two, both of which are aspects that you can control completely and without spending a huge amount of money either! We really think that we've hit the inspiration jackpot with this apartment, so if you are looking to add some interior designer style to your rented home, come with us now and see what you should be doing!

Before: cold and impersonal.

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
Imagine viewing this apartment and trying to picture making it your home. While you might be impressed with the proportions of the room, you certainly wouldn't be blown away by the styling or warmth! A tiled floor might be practical, but it would also really add to the impersonal feel! Brrrrrrrrr!

Before: plenty of potential.

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
Now that we've spun around in this huge living room, we will acknowledge that the size of the space is tempting and with a fantastic wall unit already in pace for housing a television, you'd be able to move straight in and start personalizing the apartment. The question is, what should you do?

After: so cozy!

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
WOW! This room looks amazing now and we think we can pick out some of the top reasons why! By making the space take on a dual functionality, it feels busier and more social, so a dining table is a great addition. Add to that super comfy sofas, mood lighting and a huge rug and the cold, impersonal space has disappeared!

After: added warmth.

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
Painting the walls a chocolate brown might be a bold move, but we think it's delicious! At night, the space feels more enclosed and cozy and during the day, it will simply look elegant and stylish. You can see just how much of a difference a large rug makes here too, as the tiles that peek out at the edges look less sterile and cold now! 

After: perfect for parties.

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
Don't you just love this gorgeous dining area? Chock full of atmospheric lighting, fabulous art and sociable furniture, it has made the room really come alive. It also shows that an eclectic decorating style is more than enough to overshadow a plain and boring interior scheme! 

After: inspired lighting.

Reforma Sala de Jantar Integrada com Estar, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
We think the lighting in this home is one of the major reasons why the space works so well now, as lamps have been used to create snugly zones in the living room, while dramatic pendulums make for a more focussed dining spot. Just look at that cluster of copper gorgeousness! If nothing else, make sure you take this tip on-board, as a few lamps really could make all the difference in a rented home!

For more apartment inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Modern Apartment to Copy.

Would some feature walls and lighting make a big difference to your rented home?

