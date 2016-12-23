15 ideas for outdoor home lighting (which look spectacular!)

When you want to make your home stand out for all the RIGHT reasons, you can't go wrong with some fabulous exterior lighting. Whether you choose to illuminate your property, the garden or even some garden features is up to you, but we really think that some inspired illumination is definitely the way to go! We've looked at how other people have chosen to use outdoor lighting to their advantage and boy, have they given us some great ideas that we thought we should share with you today. Get ready to get your electrician on speed dial, as the future of your property really does look bright!
If you have mature trees in your garden, lighting them to good effect will create a really eye-catching feature!
Don't think of exterior wall lighting as dull, as you can choose something that will create gorgeous shapes on your exterior facade! What a way to tap into the geometric trend!
Not just beautiful and illuminating, a fire pit will add much-needed extra warmth to outdoor spaces in the cooler months. What's not to love?
Funky alcoves or textured walls should always be a highlight of your home and something that you seek to make the most of. Simple but bright exterior wall lights are perfect for this!
We see so many up-lighters on the facades of stunning homes that these down lighters are really unusual, but SO effective! Just look at how the stonework has been exaggerated!
You know how much we love a stunning garden pergola, but when you add contemporary lighting to one, that's when things get really interesting! These globes are ideal with the simple styling of the wooden frame.
Why just have lights or a fire pit when you can have both and a huge television too? An entertainment patio is a luxe way to add some lighting to the outside of your home and we think it will guarantee you some friends too!
Path lighting is something that we ALWAYS love, as it makes perfect sense and looks aesthetically amazing too. While it's a really perfunctory addition, you can't deny that it really adds some gravitas to a home exterior too!
Speaking of practical additions that look great, stairway lighting will never get old! Helping visitors to see where they are going, while drinking in the full glamour of your home, we think subtle wall-mounted illumination is incredible!
For a rear garden, can you think of anything nicer than subtle lighting that has invisible mechanisms, but still creates a warm and enticing glow? We can't! Simply hide your bulbs in your flower beds to create this look!
Exterior lighting usually has a function to fulfill and in this case, it's making the entrance the star of the show! Everything leads to the front door here and makes the porch look amazing!
Now this is path lighting 2.0! Thin strips of light permeate through the stone path to create an exemplar, ultra luxury version of a standard path and we love it!
For pretty exterior lighting that won't impact on your facade too much, sunken spotlights in a wooden path have to be one of our top recommendations. They just look so elegant!
Even if you don't light your path or your walls, some bright doorway illumination is a must and will make your home stand out in a crowd. Warm and inviting, a well-lit front door is the stuff of entrance dreams!
Finally, for a touch of added luxury, how about lighting your pool? The effect will brighten your whole outdoor space and make the most of an extravagant garden addition too. What could be better?
If you are in the mood for some extra lighting inspiration, take a look at this article: 8 lovely lighting ideas for different parts of your home!