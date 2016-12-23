Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 ideas for outdoor home lighting (which look spectacular!)

press profile homify press profile homify
Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design Artlight Design Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

When you want to make your home stand out for all the RIGHT reasons, you can't go wrong with some fabulous exterior lighting. Whether you choose to illuminate your property, the garden or even some garden features is up to you, but we really think that some inspired illumination is definitely the  way to go! We've looked at how other people have chosen to use outdoor lighting to their advantage and boy, have they given us some great ideas that we thought we should share with you today. Get ready to get your electrician on speed dial, as the future of your property really does look bright!

1. Go to town with your garden lighting.

Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design Artlight Design Mediterranean style garden
Artlight Design

Artlight Design
Artlight Design
Artlight Design

If you have mature trees in your garden, lighting them to good effect will create a really eye-catching feature!

2. Geometric wall lighting.

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Garden
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Don't think of exterior wall lighting as dull, as you can choose something that will create gorgeous shapes on your exterior facade! What a way to tap into the geometric trend!

3. A hot idea for a cozy terrace.

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

Not just beautiful and illuminating, a fire pit will add much-needed extra warmth to outdoor spaces in the cooler months. What's not to love?

4. Accent features.

Iluminación exterior casa rústica con piscina, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light Rustic style garden
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

Funky alcoves or textured walls should always be a highlight of your home and something that you seek to make the most of. Simple but bright exterior wall lights are perfect for this!

5. Gorgeous wall down-lighters.

Côte d’Azur - Feeling zwischen Rhein und Eifel, Solarlux GmbH Solarlux GmbH Pool
Solarlux GmbH

Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH

We see so many up-lighters on the facades of stunning homes that these down lighters are really unusual, but SO effective! Just look at how the stonework has been exaggerated! 

6. Pergola pendulums.

Pergola Earth Designs Modern Garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

You know how much we love a stunning garden pergola, but when you add contemporary lighting to one, that's when things get really interesting! These globes are ideal with the simple styling of the wooden frame.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An inclusive entertainment zone.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Why just have lights or a fire pit when you can have both and a huge television too? An entertainment patio is a luxe way to add some lighting to the outside of your home and we think it will guarantee you some friends too!

8. Lighting the way to the door.

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern Garden
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

Path lighting is something that we ALWAYS love, as it makes perfect sense and looks aesthetically amazing too. While it's a really perfunctory addition, you can't deny that it really adds some gravitas to a home exterior too!

9. Illuminated steps.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Speaking of practical additions that look great, stairway lighting will never get old! Helping visitors to see where  they are going, while drinking in the full glamour of your home, we think subtle wall-mounted illumination is incredible!

10. Subtle and integrated but definitely there!

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern Garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

For a rear garden, can you think of anything nicer than subtle lighting that has invisible mechanisms, but still creates a warm and enticing glow? We can't! Simply hide your bulbs in your flower beds to create this look!

11. All geared towards the entrance.

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Exterior lighting usually has a function to fulfill and in this case, it's making the entrance the star of the show! Everything leads to the front door here and makes the porch look amazing!

12. Pathway lighting to die for!

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this is path lighting 2.0! Thin strips of light permeate through the stone path to create an exemplar, ultra luxury version of a standard path and we love it!

13. Sunken spotlights for superior style.

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern Houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

For pretty exterior lighting that won't impact on your facade too much, sunken spotlights in a wooden path have to be one of our top recommendations. They just look so elegant!

14. No more dark doorways.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Even if you don't light your path or your walls, some bright doorway illumination is a must and will make your home stand out in a crowd. Warm and inviting, a well-lit front door is the stuff of entrance dreams!

15. Starlit swimming sensations!

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern Pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Finally, for a touch of added luxury, how about lighting your pool? The effect will brighten your whole outdoor space and make the most of an extravagant garden addition too. What could be better?

If you are in the mood for some extra lighting inspiration, take a look at this article: 8 lovely lighting ideas for different parts of your home!

A minimalist home designed with space in mind
Are you ready to shed a little light on your home now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks