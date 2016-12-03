A seriously stylish home

If you want to get inspired by some serious style then this stunning 860 ft² apartment is a great match for you. It was renovated by a young couple who are both passionate collectors, and their dog.
Our concept was to invade the space by design! The existing context is that of a 150 year old Haussmanian apartment with a rigid layout (defined structurally) which we intended to disrupt so that ultimately its inner qualities are revealed. Programmatic clusters respond to specific client needs, creating a landscape inside the apartment while modifying the perception of this very classical Parisian layout.
Come and take a look!
All mill-work is wood fiber panels by Valchromat. '''We selected fiber panels because they were not only compatible with project budget but also because they allow for a great flexibility of use (field cutting, on site finishes & repairs made easy) and offer a variety of colors and can be easily repaired if scratched.''
From this perspective you can see the full handiwork of the panels as they stretch from the dining area to the kitchen. Cleverly assembled into a desk which doubles as a wall unit, the apartment is space-smart; which means that the areas for working and eating and versatile and can easily be transformed to match the occupants' needs.
The kitchen back splash is marble patchwork of smaller pieces of leftover stone found a marble quarry in Portugal. It is stylish in grey, designed with class in mind. Plenty of room for storage and a modern finish, the room is stunning and elegant.
The TV has been placed on the panel and is almost indiscernible. Here we can see how the gray panels are integrated into the living room design to create a space which feels fluid and organized. The wooden floor breaks the look of mono-chrome by adding a warm touch to the space.
The bathroom is a truly pristine-looking spot in which brightness dominates. From the white sink to the light-colored marble wall—straight down to the reflective mirrors and LED lighting which lines the walls, the space creates a blissful atmosphere with all the comforts.
The bedroom is well designed and elegant; following suit to the rest of the apartment. The choice of colors are predominantly grey and white, and the built in robe along with the large shelf-unit provide plenty of space for storage.
