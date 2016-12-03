A seriously stylish home

If you want to get inspired by some serious style then this stunning 860 ft² apartment is a great match for you. It was renovated by a young couple who are both passionate collectors, and their dog.

Our concept was to invade the space by design! The existing context is that of a 150 year old Haussmanian apartment with a rigid layout (defined structurally) which we intended to disrupt so that ultimately its inner qualities are revealed. Programmatic clusters respond to specific client needs, creating a landscape inside the apartment while modifying the perception of this very classical Parisian layout.

Come and take a look!