A super modern city home

When people think of Italian homes, they generally think of rustic, Tuscan style villas that are surrounded by lush green hills. But that doesn't mean that all of Italy is stuck in the olden days. This super modern Italian home is the very opposite of a rustic villa and is filled to the brim with beautiful modern features and a very neutral color palette. Each room has a pop of color that adds a bit of vibrancy to this contemporary home as well as a unique piece that adds character.
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting and colorful art pieces characterize this super modern home. Let's take a closer look inside to analyze this beautiful space.
This bright and open space is the epitome of a modern kitchen. The large kitchen island is a the focal point of this space and features an elevated piece of wood that acts as a breakfast bar as well as breaks up the white in the kitchen. The large sliding glass doors provide plenty of natural lighting to the space during the day while back lights and spotlights brighten up the kitchen at night. The minimal decoration maintains the modern theme and also makes the space feel bigger and not too cluttered.
The most ornate part of this kitchen are the simple stainless steel cabinets that are ultra sleek while providing the space with plenty of storage. The backsplash is also a very ornate pattern but almost blends in with the white walls because of the light colors used to create the pattern. The entire decor of the kitchen is kept to a minimum, only displaying one plant and a cake stand filled with treats, making the space feel more open and very modern. The skylight above provides ample lighting to the work area along with the row of LED lights that give off a subtle glow to the space.
Many people tend to neglect their hallways, not thinking of them as a space that it worthy of much attention. However, the designers in this home made use of this hallways to display beautiful pieces of art and also carved in little windows along the outer side of the wall. That wall looks to be an art piece in itself, with different sized windows. Though the walls are white, the bottom half feature a recessed design giving the space dimension and breaking up the white.
The bathroom is a bright change from the rest of the mostly white home. The his and hers bathroom features a beautiful and geometrically designed floor that is filled with various colors that are also seen in shower. The floating wooden countertop features two ceramic his and hers sinks with plenty of counter space off to the left for anything you may need in the bathroom. Rather than having cabinets underneath, the designers chose a simple shelf for storage so that the space feels more open.
The master bedroom looks very minimal but displays pieces that make the space very beautiful. The simple platform bed features a comfortable and subtle bedspread. The wooden bedside table features a large table lamp that provides extra lighting to the space in addition to the strip of LED lights above the bed. The funky metal chair and two bright red paintings add a lot of character to the room and take it from plain and simple to modern and colorful.
Following the lead from the master bathroom, the stairs leading down to the basement are very eclectic and colorful. White washed wood paneling diverges from the classic white walls of the rest of the home and features a beautiful flower mural that brings life to this home. The stairs themselves are very eclectic, mixing natural wood with white cabinets and using bright yellow dowels to acts as supports for the stairs and cabinets. The simple banister aids those walking down the stairs but isn't big enough to distract from these very cool and creative stairs.