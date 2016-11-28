A super modern city home

When people think of Italian homes, they generally think of rustic, Tuscan style villas that are surrounded by lush green hills. But that doesn't mean that all of Italy is stuck in the olden days. This super modern Italian home is the very opposite of a rustic villa and is filled to the brim with beautiful modern features and a very neutral color palette. Each room has a pop of color that adds a bit of vibrancy to this contemporary home as well as a unique piece that adds character.

Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting and colorful art pieces characterize this super modern home. Let's take a closer look inside to analyze this beautiful space.