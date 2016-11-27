A rustic home with a modern touch

Modern design has taken the world by storm, but sometimes we miss the simpler days of rustic homes. Well this rustic Italian home designs the best of both worlds, combining an architecturally rustic home with a modern and contemporary interior design. The white brick exterior with curved terracotta tiles eludes back to a simpler time, one where homes seemed to blend more into their surroundings than they do now. However, once you step inside the home you will be greeted with mostly contemporary design except for the rustic wooden-beamed ceiling that graces a majority of the home and also matches the hardwood floors to a T.

This Italian home is a beautiful combination of the two styles, let's take a closer look at how the architects have achieved this.