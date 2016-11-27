A rustic home with a modern touch

Modern design has taken the world by storm, but sometimes we miss the simpler days of rustic homes. Well this rustic Italian home designs the best of both worlds, combining an architecturally rustic home with a modern and contemporary interior design. The white brick exterior with curved terracotta tiles eludes back to a simpler time, one where homes seemed to blend more into their surroundings than they do now. However, once you step inside the home you will be greeted with mostly contemporary design except for the rustic wooden-beamed ceiling that graces a majority of the home and also matches the hardwood floors to a T.
This Italian home is a beautiful combination of the two styles, let's take a closer look at how the architects have achieved this.
This bright and sunny home looks very cheerful against the green landscapes and baby blue skies. The style of the home is clearly very rustic with the white brick and terracotta tiles. We can also see a small chimney next to the outdoor living area peeking out. The concrete wall surrounding the property provides privacy and matches quite perfectly with the white from the facade of the home. The background features green grass and a few shrubs, but nothing too ornate, leaving you with a peaceful and simple outdoor area.
One great feature about this home is that the built-in outdoor barbecue also matches with the rustic style of the home. The built-in barbecue can also be used as an outdoor fireplace, if desired, since it is a very basic open-fire concept that feeds into the chimney attached to the house. The wooden beams seen above also add to the rustic look of the house and add a warm element to the mostly white exterior. This outdoor area also features beautiful brick supporting columns that add character to the space and accentuate the rustic style.
As we walk into the home, we find ourselves in a space that is a very different style from the exterior. It is much more modern that we would have expected but beautifully complements the rustic exterior. We can still see the same wooden beams from the outside, supporting the ceiling in this space, adding a warm touch to the black and white living room. The small dividing wall which features the TV console is also made of the same white brick as the exterior. The rest of the space features very contemporary furniture, such as the black L-shaped sofa, and the sleek black and white console. The space feels very open and allows a lot of light to shine through and be reflected in the space.
Upstairs we find a very spacious and relaxing bathroom fit with everything you would find in a contemporary space but with a warmer feel to it. The wooden ceiling beams add dimension to the space as well as a war touch to the mostly white bathroom. This space features two long windows which allow a lot of natural light in without giving up a lot of privacy. This bathroom also features a beautiful white tub so that you can sit and unwind after a long, hard day. The rest of the space is very open and doesn't feature a lot of decoration in order to make you feel at peace while still looking very beautiful.
In the bedroom, we see more of the rustic influence over the modern design influence from the rest of the interior design. There are many more wooden elements in this space than we see in any other room in the house. Once again we find the wooden ceiling beams, providing a bit of character to the very simple bedroom. The bed itself has a bit of a modern style, with very rigid lines and angles, but the wood makes it feel a bit softer. The rest of the room feels very open and doesn't need a lot of decoration to make it feel warm, but a few photos on the wall and the a few trinkets on the tables.
What Italian home is built without a wine cellar? Well this rustic and modern home is no different! Below all the living areas we find ourselves in a very old school cellar filled with delicious bottles of wine, wine barrel furniture, brick and very rustic wooden floors. Nothing about this space is contemporary but it just feels very right to include in this beautiful home. The brick sink and shelves add a very old style feel to this space and just makes you want to relax and drink some wine in your little secret hideaway.