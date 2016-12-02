8 lovely ideas for a great dining experience

Gone are the days when meal times meant going to a formal dining room and having a quiet meal even with your own family. In the modern times, dining translates into a gala with the loved ones when you relish sumptuous delicacies over hearty conversations. Also, the four walls of a dedicated formal dining room no longer restrict the dining experience; all the home spaces, be it interior or exterior of the house, are equally important to be the seat of a wholesome dining experience- kitchen table, open floor layout, wall-less demarcated dining area, a portion of the living room, terrace, backyard, garden, patio, etc.

Architect houses and interior designers are increasingly going for unconventional dining ideas, in keeping with the modern design trends & ever evolving client wishes. Mexican architects TREVINO.CHABRAND/ TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA have come up with some truly amazing dining room ideas, and today homify is going to walk you through these inspiring concepts definitely worth copying. Dig in!