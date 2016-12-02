8 lovely ideas for a great dining experience

Gone are the days when meal times meant going to a formal dining room and having a quiet meal even with your own family. In the modern times, dining translates into a gala with the loved ones when you relish sumptuous delicacies over hearty conversations. Also, the four walls of a dedicated formal dining room no longer restrict the dining experience; all the home spaces, be it interior or exterior of the house, are equally important to be the seat of a wholesome dining experience- kitchen table, open floor layout, wall-less demarcated dining area, a portion of the living room, terrace, backyard, garden, patio, etc.
Architect houses and interior designers are increasingly going for unconventional dining ideas, in keeping with the modern design trends & ever evolving client wishes. Mexican architects TREVINO.CHABRAND/ TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA have come up with some truly amazing dining room ideas, and today homify is going to walk you through these inspiring concepts definitely worth copying. Dig in!
Nothing sings in more melodious tones of modish vibes than a perfectly done interior design that oozes practical elegance. As shown here, this open plan living area beautifully defines kitchen, dining and lounge spaces. Glass, wood & metal are accompanied by a neutral palette and extremely sober decor to offer a tasteful area. The small yet sassy dining set with glass top dining table and 3 dining chairs makes for a charmingly compact dining area. The warm ambiance makes this dining set up a truly enjoyable experience.
The lavishly inviting touch of woody heartiness spills over into this beautiful open layout that houses the visually sound 6-seater dining set with the solid wooden base dining table.
Entertaining guests and want to create an indelible impression on them? Go for the infallible combination of wood and white with a luxurious touch of finesse thrown in, as depicted in this image of the fantastic dining room- raw appeal of wood balances the white wonder brilliantly; add to it the magnificence of mirrors and the radiant pop of style, and you have the masterpiece that takes dining to another dimension.
A really graceful dining space, well lit and tastefully decorated with a wooden base, this setting with rectangular dining table & brown dining chairs adds to the sophisticated accents of the interior of this opulent house. Separated from the lounge by height, glass and stone, this dining room is apt for those who prefer appealingly restrained grandiosity.
The dimensions of this living room do not take away from its allure, with 3 different functionalities clearly and aesthetically defined sans walls. The dining table in its rounded appeal sits strong with a wide base and sturdy glass top. Matching the lounge and kitchen in its visual appeal in this room with plenty of natural light, this dining set is ideal for a family of 4 to relish yummy dishes while engaged in heart-to-heart conversations.
How about your backyard as a dining room replete with barbecue for those leisurely Sunday brunches? Soothing views, bright sunshine and the company of loved ones to garnish the delicious meals- does it get any better than this?
Poolside dining area flanking the garden is a welcome change from the conventional dining spaces indoors as well as outdoors. Nature’s goodness enriching your palette along with the sumptuous savories, yummy!
This roof terrace dining option is a true blessing for those who love having their meals while enjoying fresh air and natural light, in the open. Just look at the amazingly cozy setting for dining room shown here- chic and simply fabulous!