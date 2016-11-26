3 before and after: horrible facades transformed

The English have a saying: There's never a second chance for a first impression. Indeed, there is a common and shared belief among people that the first impression is what really counts. When it comes to a home, the focus is usually on the first sight of it, which is essential when trying to present your living quarters and yourself in the best possible light. We will focus on the facades of houses that present this very important first impression.

The aim of this article is to study and evaluate different variants of improvements or parts of improvement we can make to beautify the outside of a building and achieve an excellent first impression. Let's review together three cases where we can observe the before and after sides of single facades.