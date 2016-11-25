A 60's apartment becomes bright and modern

The architects from the company, Sumisura Parma, intervened on a building erected in the sixties, which came in the for of a classic apartment with traditional corridor facility. Although this apartment may have been quite progressive and trendy when it was born, the passage of time and the ever-changing nature of design trends soon made this home feel anachronistic and out of place.

At a structural level. there was a slight intervention, aimed mainly to make the living space more functional and with a rational arrangement. As for the final result, we are faced with a pleasant mix of classic and modern styles. Let's discover together the details of this job!