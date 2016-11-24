The perfect cubed family house

Contemporary, energy-efficient and with a quiet charisma. Those were the requirements of the clients, for the architectural firm Herbert Architects GBR to build a family house in a development area. After design and construction the result is a family house in the classic Bauhaus style.
The Bauhaus style started in the 1920's, and stated that the ultimate aim of all creative activity is the construction. While the revolutionary buildings of the future did not meet with much love during that time, however, Bauhaus design is revered today as part of the architectural canon and many houses interpret the idea in contemporary building. As the architects have realized this, let's look at family home now!
Quiet and serene stands this beautiful family house in the midst of the new estate. From the building in the background you can see that this house is singular among the otherwise classic designs. The architects have the family house designed as a minimalist cube and with a flat roof. Subtle narrow windows have been integrated into the white-plastered house, but without dominating the facade.
The garage is built directly into the house and that's a good thing, because the entrance is located at the next higher level to the left side of the building, as seen in the previous image. Thus, the residents are saved from the hassle of carrying shopping bags and boxes. Modern gabions with gray stones limit the front yard and are used for slope stabilization.
The rear cabin site is quite pure and simple. Floor to ceiling windows allow the residents of the house access to the simple terrace to enter on the gray cobblestones from two sides. Depending on the time of day, here you have the ability to always find a place in the sun. From the terrace, the transition to the garden is fluent.Some plants loosen in addition to the strict structure of the terrace.
What has been simply started in the facade, is carried through on the inside. Here too, builders and architects placed emphasis on a reduction of materials and designed the rooms so as to be as open and simple as possible. The ground floor is basically an open space with different angles in which the lounge, dining area and kitchen are located.Traditional doors do not exist here. Only the kitchen area through a sliding door was installed, which may completely disappear in the unused state in the wall.
It is also striking that the lighting of the room takes place only via built ceiling spots that are nearly invisible. A uniform dark tiled flooring with underfloor heating runs throughout the entire ground floor, creating a large and quiet area.
The dining table fluently combines living, dining and cooking together. Interestingly, this area has been designed to be as minimal as possible. No table decorations or window curtains distract the viewer's eye. Some plants add dots of green color in the calm atmosphere, however.
Here we have the kitchen, where the architects worked with a lot of tact. With the many windows, elements of the room look almost like a glass cube, because from here you not only view both on terrace, but through the glass door you can also easily lunch under the summer cover outside.
The practical U-shape of the kitchen has been chosen in order to integrate an additional bar with two stools in a noble order. The large hood in the middle of the room with built-in lights is also very dominating.
Also from this perspective, we can again see what the nice open design on the ground floor looks like. Gray tiles and white plaster walls exude an improbable peace.
At the end of our tour, we will look together to the bathroom. Great are the large windows elements that allow natural light into the room. The residents clearly have access to spacious and fully tiled wet areas. If you ever have so much space, you should use it. The shower enclosures also does not interfere with the uniform appearance of the room, which is produced by the two-colored tiles.
We definitely enjoyed touring through this home, which was a prime example of apartments that are both simple and extraordinary.