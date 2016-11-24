The perfect cubed family house

Contemporary, energy-efficient and with a quiet charisma. Those were the requirements of the clients, for the architectural firm Herbert Architects GBR to build a family house in a development area. After design and construction the result is a family house in the classic Bauhaus style.

The Bauhaus style started in the 1920's, and stated that the ultimate aim of all creative activity is the construction. While the revolutionary buildings of the future did not meet with much love during that time, however, Bauhaus design is revered today as part of the architectural canon and many houses interpret the idea in contemporary building. As the architects have realized this, let's look at family home now!