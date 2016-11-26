20 incredible wall designs for a master bedroom

The bedroom tends to be the last room that many think about when redecorating since very few people tend to see this space. But that doesn't mean that it should be forgotten, especially the master bedroom! This space is your sanctuary and should be treated as such. The master bedroom should have everything that will make you put you at ease and help you to unwind after a long and stressful day.

One part that many people look over is the bedroom wall, which is a hard space to decorate but definitely adds a lot of character to the room. If you are having a hard time deciding how to decorate your bedroom walls, here are twenty ideas that will help to inspire you to create the room of your dreams.