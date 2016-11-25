Your browser is out-of-date.

20 cheap and easy home improvement ideas

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
Your home is absolutely perfect. You have renovated, decorated, and celebrated. But now there are a few things that need tweaking. Don't fret, this is normal! As you live in your home things start to fall out of place or start to look lackluster but that doesn't mean you need to remodel your entire space to get it looking and feeling fresh again.

Below are twenty simple and cheap ideas to improve your home with very little effort. From changing the door knobs on the kitchen cabinets to keeping your leather furniture clean, you will find a number of handy tips and tricks to keep your home looking fresh and beautiful.

1. Use a whitening pen to keep white grout looking clean and fresh.

Bedroom The Wood Window Alliance Commercial spaces Wood White Hotels
The Wood Window Alliance

Bedroom

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

2. Add simple LED lights under kitchen cabinets for more precise and bright lighting for your countertops.

Manhattan gloss kitchen in white Kitchen Stori KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchen Stori

Manhattan gloss kitchen in white

Kitchen Stori
Kitchen Stori
Kitchen Stori

3. Add foam weather strips around gaps in doors, windows and even AC units to save on energy bills.

Product presentation - hidden door / Prezentacja produktu - drzwi ukryte, Kola Studio Wizualizacje Architektoniczne Kola Studio Wizualizacje Architektoniczne
Kola Studio Wizualizacje Architektoniczne

Kola Studio Wizualizacje Architektoniczne
Kola Studio Wizualizacje Architektoniczne
Kola Studio Wizualizacje Architektoniczne

4. Squeaky hinges on your doors and cabinets? Use oil spray to stop the squeaking!

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

5. Prevent furniture from scraping against hardwood flooring by adding felt pads to the bottom. It protects and doesn't make any noise!

Great Modern Kitchen Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Modern Kitchen White Kitchen,Kitchen Design,Kitchen Remodel,Kitchen Cabinetry,Quartz Countertops,Melamine Cabinets,Kitchen Remodelings Monmouth County NJ,Kitchen & Bath,Kitchen Planning
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

Great Modern Kitchen

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

6. Keep leather furniture looking like new by cleaning it with shoe polish.

Santiago Label | van den Berg Living roomSofas & armchairs
Label | van den Berg

Santiago

Label | van den Berg
Label | van den Berg
Label | van den Berg

7. Use a simple piece of string and clothespins to hold tea towels in the kitchen.

Off Kilter Tea Towel Zoe Attwell KitchenAccessories & textiles
Zoe Attwell

Off Kilter Tea Towel

Zoe Attwell
Zoe Attwell
Zoe Attwell

8. Keep wires tidy and tucked away using cable ties or clips.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. If you have dripping taps or faucets, simply replace the washer so that you aren't wasting water!

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomBathtubs & showers
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

10. Fill your home with flowers from the garden for a cheap and beautiful addition to your interior decor.

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Wood
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires

Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires

11. Instantly change the look of a room with beautiful and easy to use wall decals.

Modern Paisley Pixers Walls Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Modern Paisley

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

12. Keep out of season clothes and blankets in vacuum sealed bags to save on space.

APARTAMENTO GRENWOOD - 65,00m², TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern Dressing Room Wood White
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

13. Keep flowers looking their healthiest by using fertilizer.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

14. Trash and recycling bins should be kept out of sight for aesthetic as well as preventing bad smells.

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

15. Keep your kitchen sink smelling fresh by throwing some citrus and vinegar into the drain and turning on the garbage disposal.

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Kitchen kitchen,kitchen sink,handmade kitchen,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,painted kitchen,quartz worktop,kitchen tap
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

16. Instantly update the look of your kitchen simply by changing the knobs on the cabinets.

Pentlow Grand - Bespoke kitchen project in Suffolk Baker & Baker Kitchen Solid Wood White bespoke kitchen,handmade kitchen,painted cabinets,granite worktop,lighting,wooden flooring
Baker &amp; Baker

Pentlow Grand—Bespoke kitchen project in Suffolk

Baker & Baker
Baker &amp; Baker
Baker & Baker

17. Change your faucets in the bathroom for a fresh new look.

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Metro 20x10 Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

18. Start your own vegetable garden for organic and fresh produce year round.

Urban Gardening mit WERKHAUS destinature, Werkhaus Design + Produktion GmbH Werkhaus Design + Produktion GmbH Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Werkhaus Design + Produktion GmbH

Werkhaus Design + Produktion GmbH
Werkhaus Design + Produktion GmbH
Werkhaus Design + Produktion GmbH

19. Create a chalkboard wall on a small section of your kitchen using either paint or contact paper to keep an ongoing grocery list.

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern Kitchen
Atelier Grey

Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey

20. If you have old, squeaky floors simply sprinkle some baby powder and sweep it into the cracks.

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Living room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects
A 60's apartment becomes bright and modern
Do you need to tweak a few things in your home? Here are a few easy home improvements for your house!

