20 cheap and easy home improvement ideas

Your home is absolutely perfect. You have renovated, decorated, and celebrated. But now there are a few things that need tweaking. Don't fret, this is normal! As you live in your home things start to fall out of place or start to look lackluster but that doesn't mean you need to remodel your entire space to get it looking and feeling fresh again.

Below are twenty simple and cheap ideas to improve your home with very little effort. From changing the door knobs on the kitchen cabinets to keeping your leather furniture clean, you will find a number of handy tips and tricks to keep your home looking fresh and beautiful.