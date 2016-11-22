A modern prefab house… to move into today!

Prefabricated homes have had in the past a bad reputation. Mostly due to its poor quality construction, and they were never really cheap. But today, technology has advanced in such a way that we here at homify are fans of the prefabricated homes, or prefab homes. They are cheaper, quick to build and extremely well made. And not only this, they now come in all shapes and sizes and can be eco-friendly. We can't sell this idea enough.

Today we take a tour at a beautiful rural area where a prefab home stands. Made up with natural and eco-friendly materials, we show you how these architects at Shroetter-lenzi Architekten planned this house to perfection. Shall we?