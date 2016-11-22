Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern prefab house… to move into today!

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Houses
Prefabricated homes have had in the past a bad reputation. Mostly due to its poor quality construction, and they were never really cheap. But today, technology has advanced in such a way that we here at homify are fans of the prefabricated homes, or prefab homes. They are cheaper, quick to build and extremely well made. And not only this, they now come in all shapes and sizes and can be eco-friendly. We can't sell this idea enough. 

Today we take a tour at a beautiful rural area where a prefab home stands. Made up with natural and eco-friendly materials, we show you how these architects at Shroetter-lenzi Architekten planned this house to perfection. Shall we? 

The main entrance has a great combination of cement and green and that contrasts well with the mahogany wood.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Houses
What a magnificent entrance way, there is even room for a fantastic terrace.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Houses
Here is another ideabook you will love: The prefabricated home built in a flash

Its large windows connects the interior with the landscape.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Houses
You can see it here, where you can take a bath with a magnificent view.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Bathroom
The minimalism of the kitchen has a futuristic flair.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Kitchen
And more prefab home designs for you here!

The other rooms are simple but extremely functional.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Gym
And lastly we have this industrial minimalism bedroom, that when you add color, it gives it life.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern Bedroom
And before we leave you, one more ideabook on these prefab wonders. Click here! 

This rustic farmhouse will capture your heart immediately
Would you opt to live in a prefabricated home? Tell us why! 

No, Thanks