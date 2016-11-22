4 simple houses with cozy interiors to inspire

A house can be adapted in a thousand ways to meet our needs and to be converted into a pleasant and welcoming place to wrap up the day. Indeed, who wouldn't want to customize their living space to ensure they have a home that feels entirely their own on where they can be themselves?

Small houses are undoubtedly the favorite for many people. Not only those who are pressured by budget constraints and urban living fall to this trend, but also those who are simply enchanted by the magic that surrounds small spaces. In these rooms, every square foot is well designed and proportioned to prevent any waste of space. The result, in most cases, is a home full of warmth and a welcoming atmosphere.

Today, we will visit 4 small homes designed to be as cozy on the outside as it can be on the inside. These are ideas that can make anyone feel the warmth of their environment, and these homes are, without a doubt, incredible examples of how you don't need many things to ensure comfort in full. Follow us and be inspired!