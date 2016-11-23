10 tricks to give your bedroom a magazine-style makeover

Today, thanks to the evolution of various decorative styles, it is possible to achieve better alternatives to decorate home areas and rooms, considering that it always depends on the tastes and preferences of each person. However, it is important to be very careful before making choices, as you may sometimes incur decorative excess.
If you want to give some breadth to your room, always select white as the color for all of your wall areas, just as you can implement this tone in the overall decor. Decorations with flowers never go out of style, thus you can include some posies in the room without it being seen in a bad way. Also, today interior designers recommend implementing the best minimalist decor, remembering that less is always more.
In the list we have compiled for you today, you will get all you need to decorate your bedroom in the right way without spending a fortune. It will look like the room comes straight from the pages of an interior design magazine, at a fraction of the cost!
A great way to give the bedroom a much clearer aspect in this modern time, is by decorating it in white, this includes the walls, floor, accessories, furniture and white light, which allow for hours of illumination each day with minimal power.
One of the advantages of having a room with windows is that you can have a view of a beautiful landscape. Placing the bed so that you have sight of this view will allow you to make the most out of space.
Wood has been one of the materials that has been present when decorating the interior or exterior of so many homes, but it also happens to be ideal for coating the floor of rooms, considering that its color is much warmer than that of other materials.
To achieve the perfect balance between decoration and space, remember to avoid a large number of elements, otherwise the room will look overloaded and prevent enjoyment of the space.
Always choose decorative elements that are not very large. It is recommended to place flowers, some pictures, curtains, carpets, etc. This way you can enjoy a minimalist decor but in good taste.
If you think that wallpaper is a fashion faux pas, it still stands to be used by designers in different decorative designs, even for the area of the bedroom. It is important to remember that the wallpaper must be used on a single wall to avoid overloading the space with prints and colors.
The bedding is usually a great influence on the decor of the room, so if space is limited, we recommend using white linen for the bed, because with the help of these and good lighting, the space will look much wider. You can also add some plants to add a touch of color is needed.
When choosing a lamp, there are many features to be taken into account, including the size and location where it will be placed, and it is also important to know that the ceiling lamps allows for better projection of light.
When buying curtains, the first thing to consider is the measurements of the window (width and height), otherwise you can make the mistake of choosing one with different dimensions. Depending on the need you have, it is important to note that there are several types of curtains, among them decorative and insulating. The choice depends on the use it will fulfill.
Although the decor is very important, it should be noted that ordering it correctly it is very necessary, otherwise you cannot assess in the right way all the decorative work that was done and what is still required.
Now that you know how to make your bedroom look like a magazine model, go ahead and customize it to make it your own.