The big remodel of a small house

Sometimes the thought of starting a remodeling project can be a bit daunting, but with the help of some professionals, and a bit of patience, renovating your home is not only possible, but may even be enjoyable! Today we are having a look at the process this small home underwent.

Remodeled by interior architects CLAIRE DE BODINAT, it proves that any property, no matter what state it's in, can be salvaged—and what's more, turned into something stylish. Pre-renovation, this apartment was cramped, sad and forgettable. Now it has been opened up, plastered and reinvented as a cozy and charming little home.

Let's take a closer look at the transformation.