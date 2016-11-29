The big remodel of a small house

Sometimes the thought of starting a remodeling project can be a bit daunting, but with the help of some professionals, and a bit of patience, renovating your home is not only possible, but may even be enjoyable! Today we are having a look at the process this small home underwent.
Remodeled by interior architects CLAIRE DE BODINAT, it proves that any property, no matter what state it's in, can be salvaged—and what's more, turned into something stylish. Pre-renovation, this apartment was cramped, sad and forgettable. Now it has been opened up, plastered and reinvented as a cozy and charming little home.
Let's take a closer look at the transformation.
With crumbling walls, an uneven floor, mismatched glass doors and a barely-there ceiling, it is hard to see the potential of the ground floor as it is here in it's original state. But with the help of some expert carpentry and skilled design work, it was re-imagined in to something quite different…
Now those glass doors have (thankfully) been removed to open up the space and let more light in, the walls and floor have been tidied up and finished, and everything has been given a coat of fresh paint. Colors are kept neutral and stylish in grays, whites and mint, and a simple, modern kitchen bench and sink have been added.
Completed with functionality and accessibility in mind, this minimalist kitchen/dining space is now pleasant, calming and enjoyable. The beautiful wooden, structural beams have been left exposed and frame the room nicely. Also the staircase is now sturdy and safe to use!
The flaking plaster of the walls, the unfinished floorboards and ill-fitting metal stairs leading up to the top floor look like they haven't been thought about, or touched in decades. Let's see what the team was able to turn it into…
Now the walls are completed and finished in an elegant gray, the wooden stairs actually fit the space and the floorboards are made from thick, quality wood with a pale white wash painted over them.
The awkward corner space has been filled with a comfy armchair, pot plants sit underneath the stairwell for a bit of extra color and life, and the walls are decorated with hanging plates to add that personal touch.
The top floor leading up to the mezzanine level for the bedroom was also badly in need of repair. And those hideous mirror panels on the rear wall (urgh!). While they bounced the light around the room and opened it up a bit, they are just too dated and too ugly to keep.
But afterwards, every surface has been flawlessly finished and the bedroom area completed with wooden framing. Furniture is simple with classic lines and unfussy features. In a space like this, there's not much room to add frills and excessive decoration, so decor is better kept modern and streamlined.
This is the previous view looking down from the mezzanine level. Again we see that horrible, unfinished floor, and outdated window that needs to go. While being rustic, this apartment is unusable and definitely unlivable at this stage!
Post renovation: the window has been replaced with one that is simple to match the new, sleek interior. An elegant lamp has been added in the corner and completes the lounge area, making it a perfectly cozy nook to enjoy a book and a glass of wine in before retiring to the bed upstairs.
