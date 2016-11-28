6 ways to bolster the novelty factor in your bedroom

An organised, peaceful and enjoyable bedroom is key to getting a good night's sleep, and having clutter in a bedroom, ugly walls, or uninspiring decor definitely doesn't help when you need to relax after a long day.
Whether you have just moved into a new home and are looking for ideas on how to create your dream bedroom, wanting to redecorate your existing room, or just needing to rearrange the furniture, it helps to know some simple decorating tricks to make the process easier.
Today we will take a look at 6 tips that will make your bedroom that much more lovable and enjoyable. Follow these steps and your bedroom will fast become your favorite room in the house. Let's get started!
Go for a strong theme and stick with it. This bedroom by interior architects BLOOMINT DESIGN shows off a striking combination of white and beige—from the carpets, to the bed linen, to the sofa, the lampshade, and even the curtains.
But when choosing your own color palette, it's safer to go for something light, and think complementary, not contrasting. A bedroom is no place for dark blue and bright orange together for example!
If you have the space (and you don't need that much), try to create a walk in wardrobe, or at the very least set up a room divider with a closet space behind it. Sliding doors, folding screens, curtains or even a large piece of furniture make great dividers.
Not only will it keep the rest of your bedroom clutter free, but it will instantly make your bedroom feel more luxurious and special.
When it comes time to decorate your bedroom walls, don't hesitate to bring out your inner artist. Either grab your favorite image and recreate it in paint on your wall, make a mural, paste up decorative wallpaper or hang your own photographs—it doesn't have to be a masterpiece, just try to create something personalized and sentimental.
Also, don't forget about matching the paint colors to your decor—these canvases cleverly echo the blue from the cushion covers while not being too bright or overtaking the room.
This bedroom by MASSIVE NATURMÖBEL makes wood a feature by using a matching bed base and large wardrobe. If you can, why not custom-build your furniture? It's a great way to ensure you get exactly what you want—the size, the shape, the material, and makes any room look polished and cohesive.
Also a great opportunity for adding storage (those pull out drawers underneath the bed are a fantastic idea).
Keep your color palette neutral and just add plants, plants and more plants! Take any chance you can to add some greenery—in planter boxes on window sills, small succulents and large palms in terracotta pots.
Having plants in the bedroom not only adds color, but they also have a multitude of health benefits, including purifying the air, decreasing headaches and enabling deeper sleeping. Get growing!
When you have neutral floors and walls (either wooden or white), then you can afford to add color and energy in the rest of the room. This bedroom by KÄHRS PARKETT DEUTSCHLAND uses bright colors, patterned fabrics and unique furniture to express the vivacious personality of the homeowner.
If you are a visual person, or just love color, texture, pattern or bold shapes, don't be afraid to celebrate your passion in your decor. Express yourself!
Do you have a small bedroom? Then take a look at these 11 tricks to make it seem bigger.