Femininity and finesse: this apartment has it all

The projects designed or renovated by the architects at the Portuguese company HOMESTORIES do indeed tell a story. The interiors they create tell a story of refined style, finesse and delicacy. Using subtle colors as a base and bold graphic textiles throughout the homes, these homes are peaceful, calming and very modern.
And the particular property we are looking at today is one of the best from the bunch. Called
Casa da Rute (House of Ruth), it is a small, personalized home that focuses on the details. Walls are painted in light, airy colors, furniture and cabinetry is made from pale wood or painted white, and there are beautiful little tiled corners ready to discover. But let's not just describe it—let's take a look through this completely charming and feminine home.
At homify we talk often about how white and wood are a wonderful combination for modern homes, and this minimalist kitchen is no exception to that rule. The room is beautifully balanced with the half of the room white, and the other covered in pale wood.
A simple bench frames the cooking area and the highlight is definitely that delicate tiled splash board on the rear wall (more of that later).
Surrounded by plenty of large windows and glass doors, the living room is bright and sunny. It helps that the walls and curtaining are white, sofa and chair are light beige and the carpet is also pale with minimal colors. All in all, this simplistic living room has a streak of Scandinavian style running throughout, and it works wonderfully.
Features walls like this pale mint one are an easy way to bring extra colors into an interior—and make a great partner for colorful paintings and bright textiles. When painting your own, it's helpful to remember that the lighter the color you use, the bigger the room will seem; dark colors close a space in.
Time for a close up on that incredible tiled space in the kitchen. A splash board is the ideal place to try out some decorative tiling or even a colorful mosaic. Especially because a chef would spend a lot of time looking in that direction! Even if you prefer minimal styling and muted colors, try out something with intricate patterning and we bet you will won't regret it.
Check out these 12 stylish ideas for kitchen mosaics for something to suit your taste.
Again, it's the combination of white with exquisite textiles and subtle patterns that makes this bedroom really work. If you stick to using classic furniture (a simple bedside table and unfussy bed frame), then you can afford to use some striking bed linen like this brown and cream bedspread and cushion set).
Also note again, the geometric border around the mirror in a pale blue—matching the tiling and tea towels of the kitchen.
And on the side of the bedroom, a floor to ceiling wardrobe made from the same pale wood we saw earlier means there is plenty of room for storage. If you are wanting something similar in your own place, you can either put together a prefabricated set of cupboards, or talk to a professional carpenter to have one custom built to fit the space exactly.
The bathroom: minimal, slick, understated and graceful. This small room sums up the zen-like aesthetic of the whole home and is full of high quality materials (the faucets, the wash basin), subtle colors once more (white, mint and natural wood) and an exquisite tiled shower wall that matches the feature wall in the living room.
And to top it all off, there's an adorable little balcony space to the side of the house complete with wicker chairs and matching foot stool. The dark colors look stunning against the white walls and light floor. Once again, bright colored cushion covers complete the look and make this a cheerful, intimate seating area.