Femininity and finesse: this apartment has it all

The projects designed or renovated by the architects at the Portuguese company HOMESTORIES do indeed tell a story. The interiors they create tell a story of refined style, finesse and delicacy. Using subtle colors as a base and bold graphic textiles throughout the homes, these homes are peaceful, calming and very modern.

And the particular property we are looking at today is one of the best from the bunch. Called Casa da Rute (House of Ruth), it is a small, personalized home that focuses on the details. Walls are painted in light, airy colors, furniture and cabinetry is made from pale wood or painted white, and there are beautiful little tiled corners ready to discover. But let's not just describe it—let's take a look through this completely charming and feminine home.