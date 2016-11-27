15 planter boxes perfect for pocket-sized gardens

Are you dreaming of having a garden but don't have the space to build the one you want? Then planter boxes might be just the things to solve all of your gardening woes. Customize to fit into any corner or nook, planter boxes can be any shape, size, color and style. They are self contained, usually with invisible drainage on the inside, making sure you don't have to worry about cleaning up the mess left after watering.

They can be inserted into concrete edging, ideal to have around a swimming pool, and are the perfect way to use wasted space more effectively. Because the soil is contained within the boxes, you can easily plant trees and larger shrubs without needing to dig a deep garden, or to build a high one up.

Planter boxes allow you to grow some sort of garden no matter if you have only have space on a windowsill, paved courtyard, city balcony, small terrace, or a tiny backyard. There are some inspirational styles out there, and today we will have a look at 15 of the best.