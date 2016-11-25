10 incredible ideas for your kitchen walls

Designing a new kitchen can be daunting as well as exciting; there's nothing like choosing new granite counters and beautiful floor tile to create the kitchen of your dreams. Many people, however, tend to forget or neglect the walls in their kitchens, thinking that the cabinets and counters will be enough. Creating a beautiful wall or backsplash in your kitchen will make the space shine and create a focal point for the space.

Below are ten gorgeous ideas to design your kitchen walls and create a one of a kind space that everyone will envy. The kitchen is the heart of the home, so why not give yourself yet another reason to spend more time here?