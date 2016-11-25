10 incredible ideas for your kitchen walls

Designing a new kitchen can be daunting as well as exciting; there's nothing like choosing new granite counters and beautiful floor tile to create the kitchen of your dreams. Many people, however, tend to forget or neglect the walls in their kitchens, thinking that the cabinets and counters will be enough. Creating a beautiful wall or backsplash in your kitchen will make the space shine and create a focal point for the space.
Below are ten gorgeous ideas to design your kitchen walls and create a one of a kind space that everyone will envy. The kitchen is the heart of the home, so why not give yourself yet another reason to spend more time here?
A traditional backsplash may come with one type of tile or a tiny mosaic with a few different shades of the same color. Why not take this concept and completely blow it out of the water with a unique and beautiful collection of different tiles? The best part about an eclectic tile backsplash is that you can choose any color, pattern, or shape of tile that suits your fancy! This rustic kitchen features a patchwork backsplash that is both unique and also very fitting for the design of the space. Let your creativity run wild!
If you have a big blank wall space you don't necessarily need to fill every inch of that space with something. Here's the chance to create a unique design for your kitchen without using a lot of materials. This artistic backsplash uses gray hexagon tiles to create a design that slowly creeps up the wall but doesn't cover the whole space, leaving room for other pieces and also breaking up the white walls. It adds character and dimension to this simple kitchen without much effort.
Who says your backsplash has to follow the traditional geometric shapes that come in the store? Think outside the box and create your own incredible design for your kitchen! This beautiful sunflower backsplash adds a touch of whimsy to this space and is very out of the ordinary. It may take more time and effort to complete, but you will never find anything like it in another home. Use your own hand drawn design or ask an artist to create something based on what you love, the possibilities are endless!
For a more traditional and classy look for your kitchen, you can opt for the subway tile that is all the rage these days. The subway tile in this kitchen adds a subtle touch of elegance to this traditional kitchen with white cabinets. The shine from the tile breaks up the matte finish on the cabinets, without distracting from the overall idea of the space. The gray wallpaper above is a nice change from traditional paint and adds texture to the kitchen. This kitchen feels bright and sophisticated, using many subtle elements to create a beautiful space.
Stone and/or brick is a great element for those who want a more traditional and rustic feel for their kitchen. Using these elements, either together or separate, creates a very homey feel and is very easy to incorporate. This big kitchen uses large stones of neutral colors all over the walls and different colored bricks to outline the arches of the space. The final result looks very Italian and makes people want to gather around the table and eat!
Above, we talked about how to use stones for a traditional and rustic look, but you can also use stones in your modern home! Some rules for modern design are strong, rigid lines, light colors, and geometric shapes, so keep these in mind when designing your kitchen and your wall! This kitchen features sleek white cabinets, light hardwood floors, and a wall filled with light colored stones that are both round and square! Creating a smooth and sleek wall with different shapes and sizes of these stones will give the space a modern look with this natural element.
If you are the creative type and are always craving a change of scenery, painting one of the walls in your kitchen with chalkboard paint is a great way to design your kitchen. Chalkboard paint gives you the ability to change the design on the walls with just a few strokes of the chalk! You can also use it to keep a running list of groceries that are needed or easily displaying a recipe you are using while in the kitchen. You will never get bored when you have an entire part of our kitchen that can be used for drawing!
Wall decals are on an upwards trend and have also gotten much more sophisticated than they once were. If you don't want to commit to anything too drastic or you are renting a space and can't do much with it, decals are perfect for you! They can be easily removed and come in a number of different styles and designs. You can even make your own design and print it out! Now that is truly a one of a kind idea that will blow your visitors away!
Wood is usually the last material people would think to use in a kitchen, other than the cabinets. However, wood has come a long way from the olden times and can look very elegant in your kitchen. Wood paneling is now super sealed so that now moisture or grease can seep into it and create a rotting mess. With this in mind, the possibilities are much more open for using this gorgeous and natural material in your kitchen. Just take a look at the incredible wood paneling in this kitchen! It looks like a modern day cabin!
The easiest way to transform your kitchen wall with the least amount of effort is to display artwork on the blank space! Whether it's a photo or painting, art can brighten up any space! This bland white kitchen didn't have much going on but once this unique and beautiful piece of art was added the space was instantly revived! The piece adds different colors and character to the space, and all you had to do was put one nail in a wall!