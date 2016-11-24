The best modern apartments in 10 projects

Modern design has taken the world by storm and everyday at homify we see more and more beautiful homes using modernism. There are many ways to incorporate modern design into your home and it can be done from simple updates to a full blown renovation, it all depends on your budget!
Below are ten design ideas that will inspire you to bring gorgeous 21st century design into your home. From adding a few accessories to your living areas to designing an entire home with modern features, there is something on this list for everyone! Learn how to transform your home into the modern vision that you're dreaming of!
Much of modern design is based on the clean lines with a few gentle curves that we see in Scandinavian design. The most common example of this type of design is from a very famous Swedish furniture store that many of us are well acquainted with. Taking these clean lines and matching them up with lighter colors such as white, pine or oak wood, and even pastel colors as well as geometric patterns what Scandinavian design is all about! This room is a great example of using the light colors and patterns to create a clean and sleek modern living room, without seeming too rigid!
One of the main aspects of modern design and architecture is the strong geometric lines that are incorporated everywhere. We can see these lines on a lot of exteriors with cubist blocks or rigid structure and roof designs. We can also see these strong lines in interior design, especially when it comes to furniture where the more rigid the item the more modern it looks. The home we see here follows this idea with rigid lines for the doorways and even the couch you can see peeking through in the mirror. These strong lines look clean and elegant in the modern design and the wood definitely softens it up.
When you think of the color combo of black and white, you tend to think of more sophisticated design styles. You can also use this classic color combination for modern design and create a trendy and mature look for your home. Following the clean lines and soft curves idea, this modern living room and kitchen uses a black leather couch with static gray cushions on top of white tile to give a classy look to this space. In the background we can see a mixture of black and white cabinets with rigid lines that also follows the modern design.
If you like modern design but don't want to decorate your entire home with it, try mixing it with another style that you like. Keep some features of the space with the strong rigid lines, such as the windows and black sofa that we see here in this room, with a more eclectic mix of furniture. This living room shows us a bit of a vintage style mixed with some modern elements. You can also mix a bit of funky tile or some interesting wooden pieces, the possibilities are endless! Don't think that just because you like modern design means you have to dedicate your whole home to it!
We've talked about the classic black and white combination as well as mixing other styles with modern design, well now we will combine these two ideas… sort of. Another classic color combination we find in homes is white and wood. It is refreshing, clean, and looks very elegant. And you wouldn't usually think that wood would fit well with modern design, but think again! This room shows an incredible white and wood living and dining room that mixes these traditional colors with a modern twist. Wooden pieces are made with strong rigid lines while the white rug dining chairs soften up the space with their curves and textures.
Many people think that modern design means using industrial materials such as concrete, but that doesn't have to be the case! Natural elements can always be incorporated into modern design without looking too traditional. Stone and slate are great materials to create an industrial look without the heavy duty materials, and will look really beautiful. As we said above, using wood can also look very modern, especially if you choose lighter colored hardwoods, as we saw in the Scandinavian design. This living room also incorporates a wicker chair with a modern egg shape design, creating a unique piece for the space.
One of the easiest ways to incorporate a modern design into your home with minimal effort is by adding modern artwork and pieces to your space. Changing light fixtures, repainting chairs, changing a table top are all easy and fun ways to get a whole new look without a lot of time and money. This dining room and kitchen features two pieces of modern artwork along with a few eclectic pieces of furniture (take a look at the dining chairs) and a dark coat of paint to give the space a modern and trendy look. So simple and really beautiful!
Lighting is key in any space but even more so in modern living areas. Curtains and blinds are usually kept to a minimum so they don't distract from the pieces in the room so foregoing them or keeping them very minimal is key for this style. Letting natural light flood the space also highlights the pieces in the room, such as this large white sofa, and makes the space feel more open. The less clutter you have in the space the more modern it looks and the more you can appreciate the beautiful pieces you've purchased.
One big offshoot of modern design is minimalism and is perfect for people who don't like a lot of stuff but don't want their space to look bare. Investing in beautifully designed and good quality pieces, such as these curvy dining chairs, is a great way to create a look without a lot of decoration. The
less is more concept speaks volumes in living areas and truly highlights unique and important pieces such as tables, chairs or pieces of artwork. It's very elegant and also very progressive.
Modernism is still being developed as we progressive into even more modern times. So take this opportunity to create your own idea of what modern design looks like! Create a concrete kitchen island or use funky lamp pendants at different levels to light up your space, like we see here. Follow the rigid lines and mix of materials to find a design that you love and can call your own. After all, you will be the one spending the most time in your home!