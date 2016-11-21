Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ideas to upgrade your kitchen on a budget

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We have taken the best tips from talented designers and came up with this ideabook just for you. Why is this such a great ideabook? Because we are giving you 7 tips on how to upgrade your kitchen with little money. Who says that style comes with a price tag? We have all the solutions to beautify your kitchen. Shall we? 

1. Choose practical and functional solutions.

Oak chopping board Bordercraft KitchenBench tops
Bordercraft

Oak chopping board

Bordercraft
Bordercraft
Bordercraft

We are fans of the small multi tasking places, not that this kitchen is a small one. But that kitchen island has a sink, a cutting board and a massive countertop space, which we all know it is essential to cooking. What a fantastic, quirky and functional design where you can find three useful items all in one important package. So when it comes to investing in something for your kitchen, you could try and kill three birds with one stone. 

Check this ideabook out: 10 kitchen islands

2. Protect the wall from splashes in style.

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

This is an easy and budget friendly solution. We have a backplash panel that is easy to install and remove, it is interchangeable if you get tired of the same pattern and it will give your kitchen an instant facelift. 

3. Less is more.

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern Kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

In this example we are looking at shelves instead of cupboards, they are easier to install, they have character, (yes, we said it, shelves can have character, too),  and cost 70% less than standard cupboards. Now, that is a bargain! 

4. Accessorize in style.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

Kitchen tools can make or break a kitchen. You don't believe us? Check this example in this magnificent bumblebee colored kitchen, what jumps at you? Even though it is a fabulous modern and frankly a unique kitchen, our eyes focus on that red heart shaped knife holder. Items such as these, useful items of course, will bring out the best out of a room, it is definitely in the details.  

5. Liven it up with plants.

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Probably one of the easiest and most beautiful solutions for any room in the house, using plants. Not only do they add color to a place, they actually add life. They improve your air, make you happier and depending on the type of plants you chose, they are hassle free. Seriously, what are you waiting for? 

6. Be creative.

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

Being creative is definitely a way of not spending money. But what is great about not using money as a solution, is that forces you to think outside the box. In this fine example we see a mix and match of colors, items and appliances. What is brilliant about this is that this mix and match works, hanging your eclectic pots and pans in such a manner, creates a fantastic cozy and definitely artsy wall for your kitchen.

7. A rug for the floor.

Kitchen, Derya Bilgen Derya Bilgen KitchenKitchen utensils
Derya Bilgen

Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen

Adding a rug to a floor always adds a bit of coziness to a room, even if it helps you when you head to the kitchen barefooted to check what is in the fridge. A rug can come in different materials, colors, textures and patters. It is up to you now to chose something that will compliment your kitchen and preferably something that is easy to clean. 

10 patios that will make you want to update your home
Did you learn anything from this guide? Tell us about it! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks