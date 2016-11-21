7 ideas to upgrade your kitchen on a budget

We are fans of the small multi tasking places, not that this kitchen is a small one. But that kitchen island has a sink, a cutting board and a massive countertop space, which we all know it is essential to cooking. What a fantastic, quirky and functional design where you can find three useful items all in one important package. So when it comes to investing in something for your kitchen, you could try and kill three birds with one stone.

