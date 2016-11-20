Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Modern entrances to copy at home

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
homify Modern Houses
The entrance of a home is probably one of the most important part of the home facade. If you tweak that particular aspect,  the whole structure and perception of that home changes completely. This is our way of saying that a little change can go a long way. No need to spend a fortune in giving your home a facelift, these tips are here from our expert professionals and they are intended to beautify the face of your home. With a lot of inspiration we give you 15 options of modern entrances for you to adapt to your home. Either if you are tired of the look of your home facade, or you want to welcome guests in style or if you want to be welcomed in style, this is the list for you. Shall we? 

1. Dark stone slab perimeter wall with a horizontal and minimalist grid.

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern Houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

2. A wow entrance with a water feature, a wooden 'bridge' and lighting highlighting all that is great!

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A slight slope, a wood pathway stairs to perfection.

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

4. Interesting and yet a simple design with a wood pathway surrounded by grass. It is just lovely!

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. A designer door with artistic patterns, stone wall and concrete finishes the look.

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Here is another ideabook you will love: 10 exterior coatings for pimping up your facade

6. A zig zag cement road, leading to a wooden door. Beautiful combination between white, green and brown.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. A narrow staircase that is surrounded by green and an interesting lighting.

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern Houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

8. Amazing architectural design with the vertical stripes of the stairs complimenting the vertical stripes of that wood door. The palm trees just add that extra touch!

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern Houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

9. An artificial pond features between wood, green and glass walls.

Casa La Estancia, DLPS Arquitectos DLPS Arquitectos Modern Terrace
DLPS Arquitectos

DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos

10. An amazing harmony created by the use of wood and that vertical garden.

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Another ideabook for you to enjoy: 10 ideas to create a beautiful entryway

11. A mix and match of stones, slab, pebbles and grass.

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern Garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

12. The beauty of minimalism, accompanied by touches of green.

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern Houses
08023 Architects

Entry door

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

13. Staircase access, accompanied by an art sculpture and landscaping.

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern Houses
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

14. A concrete wall with shelves, ideal for creating a simple vertical garden.

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style house
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

15. A discreet path created of wood and brick, accompanied by bamboo trunks and cactus.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

And because we know you love beautiful homes, check this ideabook out! 

8 amazing ways to add a dining area to your kitchen
Which one would you adapt to your home? Tell us which style would suit your home best! 

