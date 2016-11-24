9 'warm zones' you can focus on in your home this autumn/winter!

As the weather gets colder, you might be wondering how you can stay toasty and cheerful in your homes, but ponder on this no more, as we think we've come up with some super ideas for maintaining your home enjoyment. It's all about spending time in areas that promote a cozy vibe, so we've looked around at what amazing interior designers seek to do to clients' homes in the cooler months and we think we have a great handle on things now. If you want to feel enveloped by your home, read on to see which spaces we think you'll want to spend the most time in!
First and foremost, in the colder weather, you'll love having a steaming hot bath! Get your plumbing working at maximum efficiency and if your tub has seen better days, why not treat yourself to a new, more ergonomic one that you can comfortably while away a few hours in? Divine!
When the weather outside is frightful, dining together is really delightful! A warm wooden dining table is exactly what you need for happy family mealtimes and the more character it has, the better. We think some linen place settings would be a great investment here too, for some extra organic details.
Your first thought might be that marble is a cold material, but it's actually not! It's surprisingly warm, once it gets a little heat into it and the white toned versions, we think, look like a perfect snowy day. What could be nicer than enjoying some you time in such a winter wonderland, minus the cold?
Snugly covers, throws and pillows are one thing, but for a truly comfortable, amazing bedroom, you need to get your walls in on the action. With the myriad of wallpaper options out there, we know you'll find something that fits with your aesthetic, so spend a day hanging it, then a few months hibernating!
Seasons come and go, but style lasts forever, so if you prefer to banish the winter blues by simply ignoring them, a retro living room would be an amazing project for you to complete! Think starburst clocks, atomic furniture legs and all things groovy and you'll definitely be on the right track!
Here's a nice simple tip for you! If you want a space to feel instantly more cozy and cold weather-proof, hang some tactile tapestries! The woolier, the better, as they have such presence and instantly make a room feel filled with warmth and softness!
Naturally, you will gravitate towards rooms that feel warm and snugly, which means your wall colors will play a huge role in where you choose to spend the lion-share of your time in autumn and winter. We think that the soft neutral tones, like gray, will attract you the most!
If you've taken the time to make your rooms a little more multi-functional, there's a good chance that you will be able to just stay in a couple of them throughout the colder months! For example, if you have a bedroom that's as organized as this one, where else would you need to go, apart from the bathroom and maybe the kitchen? Amazing!
Copper is a hugely popular interior design material right now and thanks to the warmth that it naturally radiates, it is ideal for table lamps in living rooms! Adding such a rose-tinted vibe to even the coldest days, we don't think you'd be able to resist curling up on the sofa to read by the light of a copper lamp, would you?
