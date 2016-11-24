9 'warm zones' you can focus on in your home this autumn/winter!

Copper is a hugely popular interior design material right now and thanks to the warmth that it naturally radiates, it is ideal for table lamps in living rooms! Adding such a rose-tinted vibe to even the coldest days, we don't think you'd be able to resist curling up on the sofa to read by the light of a copper lamp, would you?

For more autumn tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 30 Ways to get your home ready for Fall.