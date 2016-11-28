7 great ideas to reinvent your bathroom

The bathroom is a crucial component of any house yet is very often neglected with mediocre tiles and boring fittings. However, there is absolutely no reason why this humble space cannot be transformed into a classy and functional area at a very affordable cost. Whether by changing the sanitary ware or by replacing the materials used to make the walls and floor, there is a vast range of ideas from which to choose!

Today we will look at 7 simple ways to give your bathroom a makeover within a reasonable budget – and achieve a miraculous result!