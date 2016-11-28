Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 great ideas to reinvent your bathroom

Justwords Justwords
homify HouseholdPet accessories
Loading admin actions …

The bathroom is a crucial component of any house yet is very often neglected with mediocre tiles and boring fittings. However, there is absolutely no reason why this humble space cannot be transformed into a classy and functional area at a very affordable cost. Whether by changing the sanitary ware or by replacing the materials used to make the walls and floor, there is a vast range of ideas from which to choose! 

Today we will look at 7 simple ways to give your bathroom a makeover within a reasonable budget – and achieve a miraculous result!

1. ​A lick of paint.

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

Seepage and moisture on the walls must be removed and the walls should be given a fresh coat of paint. You can experiment with different colors and tiles during renovation and ensure that there is adequate ventilation to keep the bathroom fresh and dry.

2. ​Floor fashion.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bathroom floors are susceptible to losing their shine over a period of time. Accumulation of water in one spot can lead to discoloration as well. However, it may not be necessary to undertake the hassle of completely overhauling the floor. Polishing the floor can work just as well! If you do decide to renovate the floor, vinyl, PVC and wooden veneer are good options. Throw in a bathroom rug as well for added style!

3. ​Mirror decor.

Casa da Praia, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Tropical style bathrooms
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

A mirror is such a common feature but always remember that your bathroom mirror can change the entire look of your bathroom. Discard that standard old mirror on your wall and select a snazzy replacement, whether a trendy, futuristic mirror or a colonial style one framed in silver! You can even opt for a composition of mirrors such as the one in this picture!

4. Light up in style.

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern Bathroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Replace those boring old bulbs with recessed lights or trendy lamps! With such a variety of lights to choose from, why not illuminate your bathroom in style!

5. ​Wall art.

LOJA DE CONVENIÊNCIA, ND HAUS ND HAUS Modern Bathroom Pink
ND HAUS

ND HAUS
ND HAUS
ND HAUS

A bathroom wall need not stand bare. There is minimal cost in arranging your artwork of choice on the wall, be it framed pictures, posters or stickers – and what a dramatic effect it creates!

6. ​Fancy fittings.

Sol 25, Proyecto Cafeina Proyecto Cafeina Industrial style bathroom Pottery Black
Proyecto Cafeina

Proyecto Cafeina
Proyecto Cafeina
Proyecto Cafeina

Who says bathroom fittings can’t be fashionable? Be it sanitary ware, shower heads or faucets and knobs, just replace the standard model with trendy and stylish designs that will add a dollop of class to your bathroom!

7. ​Tranquility.

1+1=1, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Modern Bathroom
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

The bathroom is a space where we are completely private and where we need to wash away our exhaustion, our worries and our anxieties. In order to facilitate this, the bathroom should always look clean and bright and provide a refreshing environment to lift our spirits!

These 7 simple but effective tips are a foolproof guide to giving your bathroom a trendy makeover within a low budget! Here are some amazing transformation ideas that might interest you - Before and After: 20 Spaces Change Dramatically!

​5 modern living that make the most of the open space
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks