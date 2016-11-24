7 ideas to beautify your home in an instant

It's often small details that combine to make a house truly original. The color of the furniture and textiles, the thoughtful layout of bathroom, carefully planned kitchens and more – each element of design and decoration shapes the individuality of your home, no matter its overall architectural characteristics. Whether you prefer classic style or urban chic and industrial grit, the important thing is to stay true to your personality and your personal taste.
Terrace, living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and even your curtains – for those looking to give their home a new look, these 7 design ideas will help you beautify your home in an instant.
There was no need for a complete renovation when it came to dramatically extending this house. This simple wooden-decked terrace adds practical space to the footprint of property. Outdoor furniture and a striking all-weather outdoor light create a an alfresco bubble for chilling out in the sun or under the stars.
Less is so often more, but if you're going for a minimalist interior you've got to respect the rules of the style and avoid cluttering the space with anything redundant. This living room at the foot of an incredible open spiral staircase that clearly leads to an upstairs heaven strikes all the right notes. An elegant padded modular lounge suite in snow white sits atop a simply gray throw rug and has its horizontal lines matched by a black stone mantel packed with candles for when a more organic ambiance is desired.
The kitchen and dining room are the twin hearts of any home inhabited by those with a passion for food, drink and conversation. It's far more common these days to combine the dining area and kitchen in an open, flowing space, allowing both to share in a warm and communal atmosphere. This space contrasts the practicality of the kitchen with an informal, square dining table set with an elegant bouquet of flowers. The two spaces are joined by a black granite bar.
If you work ambitious design in to the very texture of your house, there's little need for additional decoration. Here, the kitchen has been modeled in eye-catching forms in spartan black and white. A complex of angular kitchen storage solutions and inset ceiling light fixtures and vents, this striking room required the services of a professional interior designer.
We often underestimate the effect that small gestures, however temporary, can have on the look and feel of the rooms in your house. This bathroom is otherwise unremarkable (beside perhaps the saving grace of twin sinks for fuss-free family mornings!), but a simple flower placed on the sink transform the utility of the room into an oasis of wellness. There's more than a little casual thought put in here, though – note how the homeowner has chosen a bloom to match the soft violet partition.
This bedroom is clutter-free and minimalist, but is saved from falling into the trap of sterility thanks to the stepped shelf at the head of the bed. Here, the happy residents have added a clutch of wooden sculptures, a couple of curios, and a poesy of flowers – guaranteeing a sound sleep surrounded by reminders of their personal style. Sensitive lighting only enhances the intimacy of the space.
A simple and effective way to transform the look of your home interior is by indulging in playful textiles. These curtains are a bold pair, and find copycat playmates in the pillows scattered on the living room floor. Vary textures and colors to create a more dynamic look, or head in the other direction and match tones for a more tranquil effect.
Like these design ideas? Ready to get stone at home?