16 secrets to a perfect home

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Dining Room
Before we get started here, don't forget that one man's perfect is another man's nightmare, so perfection is relative, but we think we've found some handy tips that will have your home as close to perfect as possible, whatever your preferred style of design is. Of course we all want a perfect home, but reaching that standard is a hard slog and that's why so many of us hire amazing interior designers to do all the hard work for us, but when that's not an option, we know that these tips will get your home to where you want it to be! From delicious dining rooms through to heavenly hallways, we have some great tips for you today, so read on and see if you can perfect your home, yourself!

1. Don't be scared about combining colors and styles, this often has GREAT results and looks brave and deliberate!

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2. A round dining table makes a great alternative to more traditional shapes and opens up lots of space that you can use for storage.

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Dining Room
3. Always include lots of textures in your home. Carpets are an easy way to get started, but rugs, throws and cushions are great too!

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Dining Room
4. Add new features to existing rooms to up the functionality a little. How about a chair in your bedroom, for some quiet contemplation?

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Bedroom
Here is another ideabook that we know you will love! 30 things you should't have in your home if you are over 30.

5. Try to keep a little bit of your home's heritage in mind when you decorate; it'll naturally work and you're decor will have some real authority to it.

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Living Room
6. Embrace collecting things that will fit with your home, style and beliefs! Your home needs character and you need to express yourself, so it's a win-win!

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Dining Room
7. Combine unlikely materials for amazing effects. Just look at this marble and wicker combo in a bathroom! They shouldn't work, but they look incredible!

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Bathroom
8. Don't forget to add plenty of plants to your home, for a far more natural connection to the outside world. The more, the better!

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
9. Don't feel like you have to go small with your embellishments to be elegant! Big is beautiful too and loses no amount of sophistication.

Residencia Guadalajara, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Living Room
Another ideabook for your liking: 15 walk in wardrobes that will make you fall in love.

10. Integrate your spaces for a natural and easy flow of natural light. This example is perfect, with the sunlight dancing through every area.

Residencia Guadalajara, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Dining Room
11. Have a dining space that adds a lot of color and fun to your home. Eating should always be an enjoyable social activity!

Residencia Guadalajara, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Dining Room
12. Use neutral shades as your main bases, then accessorize and build up from there. Walls and large furniture should all be neutral.

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Living Room
13. Use every nook and cranny in your home to good effect! Even a dead corner can become a home office if you build a bespoke desk.

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Study Room and Home Office
14. Got an artistic side? Then let it out to play on a big scale! Your art can be huge and expressive and we always think it makes a big statement in a hallway!

Residencia Agua, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
15. Account for all your unique storage needs and look for funky storage furniture that not many other people will have! You could always up-cycle too!

Residencia Agua, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Living Room
16. Don't overlook how important your front door is, in terms of welcoming people into your home! It's the first impression your home makes and ties your hallway together, inside!

Residencia Agua, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Houses
For more home perfecting tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Planning the perfect home.

A wooden home with lots of details to copy!
Can your home stand to have a little more perfection?

