A wooden home with lots of details to copy!

There are times when we come across houses that have so many covetable features that it seems a little unfair to all the others, but that's what makes them interesting and worth showing to you, so we'll forgive them for being so greedy with their design genius! Really, it's the architect and interior designer's faults, as they create magical homes that everybody wants to live in, or at least emulate and today's project is one that we know LOTS of you will want to copy! Warm, cozy and inviting, this nostalgia-filled home is a dream, so come with us now as we take a look!
Looking out over the surroundings, this house has a real presence, don't you think? It looks staunch, yet warm, authoritative but friendly and most of all, luxurious! The rich wood and red tiles on the roof come together in a flourish of fiery-toned goodness and just look at the craggy stone foundations too! Amazing!
In a house this big, you know you have to go large with a lot of your features and this living room is doing flamboyant style right! While the structural logs are just stunning, it's the HUGE wood burner that really grabs our attention and holds it! The suspended style is so modern and makes for a great contrast with the traditional construction method here.
Well, there's no getting away from it; this house is utterly amazing from every conceivable angle. Even here, standing up on a first-floor landing, we see beautiful lighting that wouldn't traditionally feature in a home like this, but somehow, it works. A rustic wooden home with designer touches? We think we have a new dream home!
We don't know how good the functionality of this room would be, as we'd be so fascinated by all the fantastic touches in here that we doubt we'd get much sleep, but just looking at that bed, we do want to dive in and get cozy. The low-level furniture really makes the most of the dramatic room height and gorgeous wooden ceiling!
This is what we LOVE to see; a home that is owned by people who aren't afraid to decorate with their own tastes in mind, rather than the style of the house. That takes confidence, but we applaud it and think this medieval looking bedroom theme looks perfectly at home surrounded by great swathes of natural wood!
Have you ever seen a country kitchen look so much like, well, a country kitchen? We don't know if we have, but we adore the way this one looks straight out of a movie! The feature window is a great touch that lets the outside in, while a pretty table makes no bones about being the heart of the home. That flower wreath is divine too!
We just had to take a closer look at these beautiful tiles and the stunning traditional copper sink here! That duck egg blue tone of the tiles adds such charm, while the leaf detailing keeps everything the right side of rustic, with the sink just finishing everything off perfectly! Wow!
With no internal doors on the ground floor, there is such a natural and flowing connection between all the rooms that we know this must be the home of a very close family. With low furniture everywhere, you really appreciate the height if each room or space, but somehow, it never feels too big!
For a little peace and quiet, away from the television and kitchen, this sitting room is perfect and boy, the stylist went to town in here! With a cow hide rug that perfectly matches the building style and some comfortable seating, this is a perfect resting spot for any cowboys that come home after a long day at work!
We don't think we would have expected anything less by now, but this is an unusual bathroom! Overshadowing such naturally beautiful wood is a challenge, but a striped shower cubicle has just about managed and with some bright turquoise accents, the overall look is amazing!
