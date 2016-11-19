Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas for a sleek small kitchen

Decorating a home has changed quite a lot these past years, especially the room we all adore, the kitchen. We know that small changes can make a big difference when decoration or remodeling a kitchen. But one thing that should always remain true is the space functionality. And today, to achieve this, not only it doesn't cost a fortune but it comes full of style. We are almost spoiled for choices. We bring you a fantastic kitchen that we are sure you will love, one kitchen that shows us how style and function goes together and it is totally obtainable by all. It combines both functionality and design to perfection. The professionals at Hitchings & Thomas Ltd did a fantastic job. Shall we? 

1. Plenty of storage.

2. Furniture in colors that contrast and combine.

3. Comfortable & modern handles on doors and drawers.

4. Lighting strategically placed.

5. Extra lighting for that wow factor.

6. Electric cooker with glass lid, easy to clean and keep clean.

7. Appliances installed to perfection for easy access.

8. The latest model is always a good investment.

9. Laundry space within the kitchen space.

10. A modern, long lasting and functional tap.

11. Ceramic floors: practical and beautiful.

12. A good kitchen ventilation is essential.

For more brilliant kitchen ideas, check out this ideabook: 10 ways to make more of a narrow kitchen

 

7 modern kitchen sinks with a rustic touch
What are your thoughts on the tips seen in this one fab kitchen? Tell us!

