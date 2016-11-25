Give your outdoor space a functional allure

Having outdoor spaces like garden, terraces, patios and poolside lounges is a sure-shot way to up your home’s elegance quotient and pizzazz apart from offering a fantastic option to enjoy leisurely times with the near & dear, and entertaining guests outside the four walls of the house. Architects & landscape architects pay equal attention to interior and exterior of the house so as to ensure a holistic modish stance for snug accents. Mexico based architect house TREVINO.CHABRAND/ TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA presents amazing design ideas for outdoor spaces, that are practically sound and aesthetically remarkable.
Today homify brings to you some really inspiring ideas for bedecking your outdoor spaces in a stylish manner. Take a peek!
Replete with loungers and a cozy setting for some poolside leisure, this swimming pool area is full of contemporary ambiance for a tranquil repose. Employing stone in a number of its variants, the floor & wall elements have been done in neutral colors. The smart palette helps focus the attention on the natural elements rather than hogging all the limelight itself. This provides for a really soothing stance.
Provisioning for different depths of water in adjacent pool spaces can allow for more than one type of outdoor spaces flanking one another. As in this image, the adjacent pools have varying depths of water, and therefore let you have a small deep pool AND an elaborate yard with a huge comfy lounge space, a shallow pool and flanking garden where you can conveniently have a social gathering.
Different depths of water also allow you to dedicate the shallower one to the kids of the house, where they can frolic to their heart’s content while the elders have a cozy chat in the lounge over sumptuous goodies without having to watch the kids much.
Lawns and planters have the unparalleled capability to uplift any space and give it a refreshing visual appeal, and outdoors are no exception. A manicured green stretch, small home garden, and ornamental plants are great accompaniments for the outdoor spaces as well as a great decor option by themselves.
Irrespective of their size, the green elements are versatile palliative components that can add an entirely new dimension to the whole space. This is shown very beautifully in this photo where the lovely garden areas surround the poolside lounge. Natural beauty indeed!
The backside of your house need not be lackluster, being away from the immediate limelight. A lush green stretch can do wonders to add a simplistic yet absolutely graceful look to your backyard. Flanking the green element, you could have a snug barbecue with the loved ones on a lazy Sunday or spend some quiet time with your favorite reads in the comfy backyard. Not to forget, the lawns offer an inviting stance to soak in the warm sunshine and enjoy a session or two with the Frisbee!
A roof terrace is an added blessing in that it offers an open space for basking in the sun as well as hosting a family gala, alongside facilitating ample space for the kids to play around. A variety of materials & styles can be employed to give your roof terrace your choicest look. Potted plants, creepers, etc. can be used to doll up your roof terrace, as in the images. The stone & glass combination is aesthetically rich in its sober grounded feel.
Many times, the architectural design of the house allows for having a proper kitchen-cum- lounge space in the terrace. This roof terrace equipped with a beverage bar can easily serve as a smashing venue for a roof party. With plenty of comfortable seating space, elegant decor and panoramic views.
Last but not the least, facelift is a crucial function served by small outdoor spaces like a tiny green patch or an elevated green space adorning the frontage/ facade & possessing a glass/ metal boundary. Not only front, but the sides can also be given a green element just for decor. Stone items like sculptures/ ornamented boulders can be utilized to decorate the green areas, apart from planting small shrubs along the periphery.
As shown here, the green component augments the aesthetics of the stone, glass & wood combo to give the dwelling a fresh welcoming vibe.