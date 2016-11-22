8 small dining spaces that have huge style

You can have big style in a small dining room, if you know how to accessorize it well and just to prove the point, we've found eight amazing examples that we just know will be all the inspiration you need to give your space a real injection of style and fun! Each of these rooms have been curated by a talented interior designer that always kept the sociable nature of eating at the center of their designs and we know that you're going to appreciate all of them, so let's take a look!
Talk about keeping everyone in one place! We love how this table leads on from the worktop and makes for a really involved, sociable eating zone. Better yet, the time between cooker and table will be minimal!
Would you just look at that dining table! With no sharp edges of corners, instantly the whole dining area feels more friendly and happy! That color scheme too! WOW!
We love a dining space that has a vibrant feel and this one captures that essence perfectly! With full storage cubby holes behind the table and patterned cushions contrasting with the floor, this whole area feels energetic!
Now here's a stylish eating area that really means business! We get the feeling you'd get napkins here! Simple and unfussy, it's the lighting that really steals the show here, but we can imagine some intimate dinner parties taking place at this table!
This table is nothing short of GORGEOUS! With such an exciting design, there really isn't anything that can overshadow this table and we think a glass top would be perfect either for a formal space or a casual family spot!
Don't you just love this technique for making the dining table really stand out? We're talking about putting it on top of a vintage rug, of course! In an open plan space, it's such a gentle way to highlight where you eat!
We really think this is a color and materials combination that will never age or date and who doesn't have a soft spot for a semi-traditional wooden farmhouse table? Having the table in the kitchen is one of our favorite things too, as the kitchen to table walk is so much shorter!
What a gorgeous little blend of modern and rustic styling! The funky upholstery looks amazing and brightens the whole space, while the twisted metal legs add a touch of contemporary flair. Don't you agree that this looks like such a joyful place to eat?
For some extra tasty dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 contemporary Dining Tables for your Home.