Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 small dining spaces that have huge style

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Dining Room
Loading admin actions …

You can have big style in a small dining room, if you know how to accessorize it well and just to prove the point, we've found eight amazing examples that we just know will be all the inspiration you need to give your space a real injection of style and fun! Each of these rooms have been curated by a talented interior designer that always kept the sociable nature of eating at the center of their designs and we know that you're going to appreciate all of them, so let's take a look!

1. An extension of the kitchen.

PROYECTO MOBILIARIO. COMEDOR CASA, La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial Modern Kitchen
La Carpinteria—Mobiliario Comercial

La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial
La Carpinteria—Mobiliario Comercial
La Carpinteria - Mobiliario Comercial

Talk about keeping everyone in one place! We love how this table leads on from the worktop and makes for a really involved, sociable eating zone. Better yet, the time between cooker and table will be minimal! 

2. Rounded and wonderful.

Ideas de decoración para interiores, HOLACASA HOLACASA Modern Dining Room
HOLACASA

HOLACASA
HOLACASA
HOLACASA

Would you just look at that dining table! With no sharp edges of corners, instantly the whole dining area feels more friendly and happy! That color scheme too! WOW!

3. Busy and beautiful.

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern Dining Room
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

We love a dining space that has a vibrant feel and this one captures that essence perfectly! With full storage cubby holes behind the table and patterned cushions contrasting with the floor, this whole area feels energetic!

4. Monochrome elegance.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now here's a stylish eating area that really means business! We get the feeling you'd get napkins here! Simple and unfussy, it's the lighting that really steals the show here, but we can imagine some intimate dinner parties taking place at this table!

5. Transparent style.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This table is nothing short of GORGEOUS! With such an exciting design, there really isn't anything that can overshadow this table and we think a glass top would be perfect either for a formal space or a casual family spot! 

6. Perfectly marked out.

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern Dining Room
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Don't you just love this technique for making the dining table really stand out? We're talking about putting it on top of a vintage rug, of course! In an open plan space, it's such a gentle way to highlight where you eat!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wood and white.

Ca n'Aina i n'Albert, Aina Deyà _ architecture & design Aina Deyà _ architecture & design Scandinavian style dining room Solid Wood Wood effect
Aina Deyà _ architecture &amp; design

Aina Deyà _ architecture & design
Aina Deyà _ architecture &amp; design
Aina Deyà _ architecture & design

We really think this is a color and materials combination that will never age or date and who doesn't have a soft spot for a semi-traditional wooden farmhouse table? Having the table in the kitchen is one of our favorite things too, as the kitchen to table walk is so much shorter!

8. Simple and eclectic.

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Deja Ooh

Dining set

Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh

What a gorgeous little blend of modern and rustic styling! The funky upholstery looks amazing and brightens the whole space, while the twisted metal legs add a touch of contemporary flair. Don't you agree that this looks like such a joyful place to eat?

For some extra tasty dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 contemporary Dining Tables for your Home.

A cozy home with a luxury patio!
Did any of these styles whet your appetite for a dining room makeover?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks