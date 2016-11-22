A cozy home with a luxury patio!

We have SO much respect for any home that seeks to showcase one fantastic feature above and beyond everything else and this home does exactly that, by making a huge song and dance about the stunning patio that's in place! Not that the rest of the home isn't also fabulously well thought out and stylishly simple, as the architects in charge of this build clearly had a great handle on modern design and minimalist aesthetics.

Come with us now to experience one of the fanciest patios ever and let's see if you fancy something similar for your home!