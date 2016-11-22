A cozy home with a luxury patio!

We have SO much respect for any home that seeks to showcase one fantastic feature above and beyond everything else and this home does exactly that, by making a huge song and dance about the stunning patio that's in place! Not that the rest of the home isn't also fabulously well thought out and stylishly simple, as the architects in charge of this build clearly had a great handle on modern design and minimalist aesthetics.
Come with us now to experience one of the fanciest patios ever and let's see if you fancy something similar for your home!
There's a lot going on here and we love it all! Cream render meets black security doors and red clay tiles to give the impression of a fabulous home that really embraces a whole bunch of styles in one. We think there might be a rustic meets traditional feel to the rest of the house, so let's take a look!
You wouldn't want us to rush straight in there with a look at the terrace we've talked so much about, would you? Well here's a little sneak peek just to whet your appetite and yes, that is a gorgeous modern water feature you can see at the end of the slate gray walkway!
Here's a slightly more panned-out view of the terrace, but can you tell what the crowning glory is yet? You can just about make out a generous courtyard and we're loving the combination of cream and white render everywhere, especially with red tiles on top, but what is the main feature?
It's an outside bar! WOW! With fabulous window cut-outs in three of the four walls, a pergola-style roof and red tiled bar tops, this really is a special garden feature that not many people have! We have to say that with some lights strung up and a party in the go, this would be an amazing addition!
As interiors go, this has to be up there in terms of being simple and carefully thought out! The amazing cut-out that will have a modern fire installed in it gives such a good idea as to how the rest of the space will be furnished and we are picturing some seriously cool minimalism in here!
We all know the kitchen is the heart of the home, so this warm wood scheme is perfect, don't you think? Let's save the clean lines and lashings of white for the living room and have a cozy set-up in here, complete with huge amounts of worktop space. Just look at all the natural light pouring in here! Wow!
Would you love an outside bar in your garden? For some extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to plan your perfect garden.