10 showers to consider when you revamp your bathroom!

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern Bathroom
When the only thing letting your bathroom down in the style stakes is your shower, that's a pretty easy fix, but if you're stuck for inspiration, panic no more, as we have some for you right here, right now! Any bathroom designer will tell you that a gorgeous shower is more than just a functional item, it becomes the focal point of the bathroom itself, so it's important to get it right and we are here to help! Take a look at some amazing showers that we've found and see if one of them is the perfect inspiration for your bathroom revamp!

1. The bold contrast.

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Modern Bathroom
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

In an otherwise all-white bathroom, a black tiled shower cubicle is a really bold statement! You can't deny that it has presence and looks super stylish though!

2. A pale addition.

APARTAMENTO EN LA COSTA BRAVA, Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Modern Bathroom
Marta Sellarès—Interiorista

Marta Sellarès - Interiorista
Marta Sellarès—Interiorista
Marta Sellarès - Interiorista

Oooh! We liked the black contrast shower a lot, but this opposite version is really good too! With a bold wall color throughout the rest of the room, the pale tiles of the shower look sweet and gentle and a glass half screen really finishes it off perfectly. 

3. Invisible and innovative.

Incluso un buen piso necesita mejorar su presentación cuando esté a la venta, Lúmina Home Staging Lúmina Home Staging
Lúmina Home Staging

Lúmina Home Staging
Lúmina Home Staging
Lúmina Home Staging

Woah! These sliding glass doors are so stealthy that they make this shower almost disappear from view completely! This would be great for a small bathroom.

4. Mint perfection.

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

The lovely thing about this shower is that it is a continuation of a wider theme, with the mint color of the bath enclosure coming through embrace the shower walls too. The simple glass screen is beautiful too!

5. Turning up the heat!

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern Bathroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

A sleek glass screen, a natural stone wall, the ceiling-mounted shower head and a super luxe rug make this shower out of this world! We are definitely stealing the stone wall idea for our homes!

6. Floor perfection.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Just look at the wooden floor in this shower! What a great way to add some natural flair and prevent nasty accidents, all at the same time. It really gives the look and feel of a high-end spa too! 

7. A private space.

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

homify
homify
homify

In a large bathroom, there's nothing better than making the shower a totally separate and enclosed entity. This large example, that has a period feel about it, looks great with panoramic privacy glass!

8. Light and bright.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

The white stone wall here is something else, but when you add perfect lighting as well, suddenly this is the shower all dreams are made of! It looks so refreshing and clean!

9. With built-in seating.

A villa totally furnished by Garden House Lazzerini, Garden House Lazzerini Garden House Lazzerini BathroomBathtubs & showers
Garden House Lazzerini

Garden House Lazzerini
Garden House Lazzerini
Garden House Lazzerini

Keeping the bath and shower together, as some kind of bathing haven is really working for this bathroom and we are in love with that HUGE shower section! The seat offers easy bathing, while the lighting really looks warm and inviting. 

10. Reveling in retro cool.

FLAT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Mediterranean style bathrooms
Alex Gasca, architects.

Alex Gasca, architects.
Alex Gasca, architects.
Alex Gasca, architects.

For a touch of vintage fun, glass blocks make the most amazing shower enclosures! We love the addition of some rustic wood for the ceiling here too and the industrial shower hardware. This might even be our favorite overall shower!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ingenious storage solutions for your tiny bathroom.

Which of these showers would you love to have in your bathroom?

