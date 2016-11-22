10 showers to consider when you revamp your bathroom!

When the only thing letting your bathroom down in the style stakes is your shower, that's a pretty easy fix, but if you're stuck for inspiration, panic no more, as we have some for you right here, right now! Any bathroom designer will tell you that a gorgeous shower is more than just a functional item, it becomes the focal point of the bathroom itself, so it's important to get it right and we are here to help! Take a look at some amazing showers that we've found and see if one of them is the perfect inspiration for your bathroom revamp!
In an otherwise all-white bathroom, a black tiled shower cubicle is a really bold statement! You can't deny that it has presence and looks super stylish though!
Oooh! We liked the black contrast shower a lot, but this opposite version is really good too! With a bold wall color throughout the rest of the room, the pale tiles of the shower look sweet and gentle and a glass half screen really finishes it off perfectly.
Woah! These sliding glass doors are so stealthy that they make this shower almost disappear from view completely! This would be great for a small bathroom.
The lovely thing about this shower is that it is a continuation of a wider theme, with the mint color of the bath enclosure coming through embrace the shower walls too. The simple glass screen is beautiful too!
A sleek glass screen, a natural stone wall, the ceiling-mounted shower head and a super luxe rug make this shower out of this world! We are definitely stealing the stone wall idea for our homes!
Just look at the wooden floor in this shower! What a great way to add some natural flair and prevent nasty accidents, all at the same time. It really gives the look and feel of a high-end spa too!
In a large bathroom, there's nothing better than making the shower a totally separate and enclosed entity. This large example, that has a period feel about it, looks great with panoramic privacy glass!
The white stone wall here is something else, but when you add perfect lighting as well, suddenly this is the shower all dreams are made of! It looks so refreshing and clean!
Keeping the bath and shower together, as some kind of bathing haven is really working for this bathroom and we are in love with that HUGE shower section! The seat offers easy bathing, while the lighting really looks warm and inviting.
For a touch of vintage fun, glass blocks make the most amazing shower enclosures! We love the addition of some rustic wood for the ceiling here too and the industrial shower hardware. This might even be our favorite overall shower!
